Safari ya kujifunza maneno ya English toka kwenye Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary.

Honey, you cannot set out to read and memorise the entire dictionary.



Cha kufanya practise the little or much you know and perfect the verbs, adjectives, adverbs etc. Perfect your grammar however simple until you can speak fluent English.



Once you are confident with that, then go to synonyms and alternate the common words with other new words honey.



Just choose a common word then go to the Dictionary and find its synonym or idiom. And you are good to go.



I repeat, don't waste your time reading the entire dictionary. Furthermore, you will never use all the words.



For example:



*To smell a rat is to be suspicious



*A son of a gun is a rascal or a mischievous person