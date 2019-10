Rwanda na Urusi waingia kwenye makubaliano ya nyuklia

Rwanda approves nuclear power deal with Russia A move that is expected to bolster relations between the two countries.

Hongera sana Rwanda, kainchi kadogo kiasi cha mkoa lakini kanaskika na kutikisa...Raisi wa Urusi, Vladmir Putin amesema kuwa nchi yake inaweza kuisaidia Afrika bila masharti ambayo huambatanishwa kwenye misaada ya mataifa ya magharibi.''Tunaona jinsi mataifa ya magharibi yanavyotoa mashinikizo na vitisho dhidi ya serikali huru za kiafrika,'' Putin ameeleza katika mahojiano na shirika la habari la Urusi TASS, kabla ya mkutano na viongozi wa Afrika.''Wanatumia njia hizo ili kurejesha nguvu ya ushawishi na utawala kwenye makoloni yao ya zamani na kulinyonya bara la Afrika,'' aliongeza.Urusi inatarajia kuwa mwenyeji wa viongozi 47 wa Afrika katika mkutano wa tarehe 23 -24 mwezi Oktoba mjini Sochi.Bwana Putin amesema mahusiano na Afrika yemeimarika, akiainisha makubaliano ya ushirikiano katika masuala ya silaha, ambapo Urusi imefanikiwa kushawishi mataifa zaidi ya 30 kuwasambazia silaha.Rwanda ni moja ya nchi ambazo zimekuwa na mahusiano mazuri sana na UrusiBaraza la mawaziri la Rwanda hivi karibuni liliridhia makubaliano na urusi katika masuala ya matumizi ya nishati ya nyukilia kwa ''matumizi ya amani'',Gazeti la The East Africa limeripoti.Teknolojia hii itatumika katika uzalishaji wa nishati na utunzaji wa mazingira, ripoti imeeleza.==============================================================The Rwandan Cabinet has approved an agreement with Russia to advance the use of nuclear energy for “peaceful purposes,” a move that is expected to bolster relations between the two countries and advance the latter’s interests in the region.This comes ahead of the first Russia-African Forum next week in the city of Sochi, which President Paul Kagame has confirmed attendance, accompanied by a delegation of senior government officials.The nuclear power deal was first signed in Moscow last December and will see Russian scientists set up a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Kigali.The deal was boosted in May when a Russian government nuclear parastatal, Rosatom Global, reached an agreement to set up the nuclear plant by 2024—that the government says will help in the advancement of technology in agriculture, energy production and environment protection.It has signed similar co-operation agreements with Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania even as questions over the appropriateness of the technology loom large.In June Rwanda commenced negotiations to purchase Russian missile defense systems, as reported by the Russian press, as well as signed agreements to develop a military simulation and training centre in Kigali.