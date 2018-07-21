Rwanda is only country to be among middle economies by 2025


For sure this is not a joke,

1. Education Reform,
Most of rwandeese have been sent in different countries to learn some issues on how to revump from the stage Rwanda is , to another,

120 sent in Malyasia,
50 Maldavies
50 Singapore
40. USA
22. Germany
And other countries,

The main concentration in their category of learning will be
1. Administration
2. Financial management
3. Economy review and how it works
4. Changing Rwanda education system from theory to practical system,
5. Over seas market and Investment
6. Industrialization procedures, not like other countries which just write proposals and implementation is zero


2. Administration and governance reforms
This will include , the management and departments have to be led by an expert in a certain sector, not just political posts as Tanzania do,

Vetting will be done basing on applicants profession ,not giving each other offices in friendship way as Tanzania do,

3. Rule of law,

Rwanda is good in law implementation and are amended according to time and time,


4. Is to Learn how do Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and others fail in their economy, then rectification is done

Heko Rwanda
 
Acha uongo wewe Rwanda ni masikini sana naishi huku usidanganye watu kwa Yale maghorofa ya pale mjini wananchi wa Rwanda wa vijijini wanategemea maisha yao kwa kilimo cha migomba na ufugaji Rwanda wanaokula miro mitatu ni wakuhesabu.mkuu naishi hapa kamironko Jirani na freezone
 
Nilipofika pale Airport ya Kigali (nikitoka J'Burg) ni kama vile nilikuwa nimeingia ndani ya banda la kuku! Ni kajumba fulani hivi kamechooka. Hewa nzito hakuna hata pa kupumulia na kibaya zaidi tulikuwa tumejaa nyomi. Kiukweli Rwanda inanuka umaskini...
 
Roselina John sent to Tanzania.
 
Tatizo la wanyarwada ni utra-nationalism, hi inawafanya ata ku project vitu ambavyo haviwezikani kabisa....ka nchi bado anapambana na basic necessity za raia wake million 9.tu ambao 70% are living below international poverty line, struggling btn life and death unaongelea middle class income it's a joke. Surviving on more than 70% imports from Uganda and kenya
 
Chuki itakuuua mtoto wa kiume. Ukweli utabaki kuwa palepale Rwanda wametupita na inatubidi tujipange
 
Roselina John,

How does sending 280 people to study abroad transform Rwanda to a middle economy?

Well, I'm also very shocked that you are bragging about taking 280 people to study abroad. I'm quite sure Dar es salaam has a bigger number than that, leave alone the whole Tanzanian country!

By the way, how do you connect rule of law and economic transformation? I'm just hoping that you're not one of the policy makers in that little country of yours!

The Rwandan economy is growing for sure, but not to the extent that you want us to believe!

So calm down and watch how Tanzania and Kenya run rhe show. You still have a long way to go!
 
bro naona mazoez ya kunyanyua chuma yamekulemea
 
its so much ubsurd how this dude cant tackle technically issues of netionel importence.

His analysis is too low on embarking wider and vast economic and political manuvre.

Notwithstanding nonetheless in the spectrum of indulging and dissentegrating on mediocre matters emberking on political illussion pertainig vital and absolute orientational statistical impouvurished data.
 
I think she's just trying to show the affection she has for her little country. Sadly, in here we put facts before emotions!
 
Rwanda wanachokosa utawala bora
 
Wamwachie dianne rwigara kwanza.Hivi kagame unamfunga mrembo kama yule jela huo si uoga huo mwanaume mzima tena eti jenerali. Shieee!
 
