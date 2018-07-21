Rwanda is only country to be among middle economies by 2025

For sure this is not a joke,



1. Education Reform,

Most of rwandeese have been sent in different countries to learn some issues on how to revump from the stage Rwanda is , to another,



120 sent in Malyasia,

50 Maldavies

50 Singapore

40. USA

22. Germany

And other countries,



The main concentration in their category of learning will be

1. Administration

2. Financial management

3. Economy review and how it works

4. Changing Rwanda education system from theory to practical system,

5. Over seas market and Investment

6. Industrialization procedures, not like other countries which just write proposals and implementation is zero





2. Administration and governance reforms

This will include , the management and departments have to be led by an expert in a certain sector, not just political posts as Tanzania do,



Vetting will be done basing on applicants profession ,not giving each other offices in friendship way as Tanzania do,



3. Rule of law,



Rwanda is good in law implementation and are amended according to time and time,





4. Is to Learn how do Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda and others fail in their economy, then rectification is done



Heko Rwanda