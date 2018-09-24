Russia to Send S-300 Anti-Missile System to Syria After Il-20 Crash


Rais wa Urusi Vladimir Putin amezungumza na mwenzake wa Syria Bashar al-Assad kwa mara ya kwanza tangu tukio la kuangushwa kwa ndege ya jeshi la Urusi nchini Syria wiki iliyopita.

Katika mazungumzo yao, Putin amemuarifu Assad kuhusu mpango wa Urusi kulipatia jeshi la Syria mfumo mpya wa ulinzi wa anga aina ya S-300.

Ikulu ya Kremlin mjini Moscow imesema katika mazungumzo hayo ya simu yaliyoombwa na Rais Assad, Putin ameelezea kuhusu hatua za ziada za kuhakikisha usalama wa wanajeshi wa Urusi walioko nchini Syria, na kuimarisha uwezo wa jeshi la Syria kujihami dhidi ya mashambulizi ya angani.

Wiki iliyopita, ndege ya kijasusi ya Urusi iliangushwa na jeshi la Syria lililokuwa likijibu mashambulizi ya ndege za Israel. Urusi iliilaumu Israel, ikisema ndege za nchi hiyo ziliilazimisha ndege ya Urusi kuingia katika njia ya makombora ya Syria.
The Russian Defense Ministry promised to take "adequate" measures to boost the security of Russian servicemen after the Israeli Air Force used the Russian Il-20 as a shield while attacking targets in Syria, which led to the downing of the aircraft by Syrian air defenses last week.

During a Monday briefing, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow will deliver the S-300 air defense systems to Syria within two weeks as an adequate response to Israel's role in the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane last week.

"The Syrian Armed Forces will be supplied with the advanced S-300 air defense missile system within two weeks. It is capable of intercepting air threats at a range of more than 250 kilometers and simultaneously hitting several aerial targets," Shoigu said, adding that the S-300 would significantly boost Syria's combat capabilities.

Furthermore, Shoigu emphasized that command posts of the Syrian air defense forces would be equipped with automatic equipment that would ensure the identification of Russian aircraft by Syrian air defenses.

"Command posts of the Syrian troops and military air defense units will be equipped with automatic control system, which have been supplied only to the Russian Armed Forces.

This will ensure the centralized management of all Syrian air defense forces and facilities, monitoring of the situation in the airspace and prompt target designation. Most importantly, it will ensure identification of all Russian aircraft by the Syrian air defense forces," Shoigu said.

The minister stated that Russia would jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aviation over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

"Russia will jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aircraft, which attack targets in the Syrian territory, in the regions over the waters of the Mediterranean Sea bordering with Syria," Shoigu said.

He proceeded to say that Moscow had halted the delivery of S-300s to Damascus back in 2013 at Israel's request, but the situation around the delivery has changed "through no fault of Russia."

According to the minister, an Israeli F-16 jet used the Russian Il-20 aircraft as a shield, which resulted in the downing of the plane by Syrian air defense systems.
"This forced us to take an adequate response aimed at improving the security of Russian troops performing tasks to combat international terrorism in Syria," he said at the briefing.

Shoigu further stressed that if measures taken by Russia following the Il-20 crash over the Mediterranean fail to cool "hotheads," "we will have to respond in line with the situation."

"We are convinced that the implementation of these measures will cool hotheads and prevent ill-considered actions threatening our servicemen. Otherwise we will have to respond in line with the current situation," Shoigu stated.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Embassy in Russia has so far refused to comment on the statements made by Shoigu.

Addressing the possibility of high-level contacts between Russia and Israel following the announcement by the defense minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would inform if there were any, adding that the decision was not directed at any third country.

Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry accused the Israeli Air Force of providing misleading information about the area of the planned airstrikes on Syrian targets, thereby violating its agreement with Russia. Shortly after that, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated that Tel Aviv would continue its military operation in Syria despite the Il-20 incident.

“We won’t let Syria be turned into a main Iranian military facility against the Israeli state. We continue to act… and we have all the necessary means and opportunities to this end,” he said.

On September 17, the Russian Il-20 aircraft with 15 servicemen on board vanished from radar screens near Hmeymim Airbase in Syria. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the disappearance coincided with an attack by four Israeli F-16 military jets on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia.

The ministry stressed that the Israeli Air Force used the Russian reconnaissance plane as a cover, thus subjecting it to an attack by the Syrian air defenses, with a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile hitting the Russian Il-20 while trying to repel Israeli strikes. Israel, for its part, insisted that Syria was responsible for the downing and that by the time the plane was destroyed, the four F-16 were already on their way home.
 
Kuna kitu kinaitwa F-35 cha israel,sijui nacho wataweza kukizuia kuingia Syria.By the way izo S 300 mrusi hana pesa za kuzisambaza Syria nzima.Izo F 35 zinauwezo wa kuingia anga bila ya rada kujua
 
MUONGO, JUZI KATI TU HIO F-35 YA IZRAIL ILIANGUSHWA NA S200 NDANI YA ANGA YA SYIRIA, TOKEA IANGUSHWE WANATUMIA ANGA YA LEBANON KUSHAMBULIA SYRIA, FUATILIA HABARI VIZURI BRO
Electronic warfare over Mediterranean
The third measure announced by the Russian defense ministry is a blanket of electronic countermeasures over Syrian coastline, which would “suppress satellite navigation, onboard radar systems and communications of warplanes attacking targets on Syrian territory.”

Shoigu said the measures are meant to “cool down ‘hotheads’ and prevent misjudged actions posing a risk to our service members.” He added that if such a development fails to materialize, the Russian military “would act in accordance to the situation.”

Commenting on the development later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian leadership made the decision to protect Russian aircraft in Syria from further friendly fire incidents and “is not directed against third nations.”
 
Electronic warfare over Mediterranean
The third measure announced by the Russian defense ministry is a blanket of electronic countermeasures over Syrian coastline, which would “suppress satellite navigation, onboard radar systems and communications of warplanes attacking targets on Syrian territory.”

Shoigu said the measures are meant to “cool down ‘hotheads’ and prevent misjudged actions posing a risk to our service members.” He added that if such a development fails to materialize, the Russian military “would act in accordance to the situation.”

Commenting on the development later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the Russian leadership made the decision to protect Russian aircraft in Syria from further friendly fire incidents and “is not directed against third nations.”
hapo kwenye RED ndio mpango mzima, na hasa hapo kwenye BOLD hakika tutaona mengine na ama ujaelewa hapo kwenye BOLD ni kuwa watajaribu kuzuia kila kitu ila itakapo shindikana watafanya wanvyoona itafaa.
 
Bravo Putin, ingawa roho inaniuma. Kwanini hauku wapa siku zoote hizi na pesa uli lipwa baada ya mkataba . Kisa eti unasikiliza na upande wa Israel.

Haya sasa si umecheka na Kima
Kiukwlei kachelewa sana, ila hii kitu ni zaidi ya Israel hapo kuwana Mmarekani na NATO so kazi ipo kumekucha ,
Ingekuwa bongo tunasema WAANAAANZAA UPYAAA!

Kwasasa watakuwa wanapiga kw ambali hawatathibutu tena kurusha ndege ndani ya syria, japo nasubiri siku watakapo zishambulia hizo S300 israel hakika ndipo siku nitakapojua kwlei Israel ni Kiburi.
 
Kuna kitu kinaitwa F-35 cha israel,sijui nacho wataweza kukizuia kuingia Syria.By the way izo S 300 mrusi hana pesa za kuzisambaza Syria nzima.Izo F 35 zinauwezo wa kuingia anga bila ya rada kujua
Mhuni fulani yupo kwenye shithole country kama yetu, anasema eti Russia hana fedha za kuisambaza s-300. Haaahaaaaa. Poor us.
 
MUONGO, JUZI KATI TU HIO F-35 YA IZRAIL ILIANGUSHWA NA S200 NDANI YA ANGA YA SYIRIA, TOKEA IANGUSHWE WANATUMIA ANGA YA LEBANON KUSHAMBULIA SYRIA, FUATILIA HABARI VIZURI BRO
Hakuna kitu kama hiyo!
F-35? Kitu ingine kabisa. Inatisha 5th generation.
 
Ndani ya wiki mbili Urusi itakamilisha ufungaji wa mfumo wa ulinzi wa anga wa S-300 mjini Dameski kutokana na kutunguliwa kwa ndege ya kivita ya Urusi, awali mpango huo ulisitishwa kutokana na ombi la Israeli kama sehemu ya makubaliano na Urusi kuhusu Syria.

Russia inachukua uamuzi huo kufuatia tukio la kutunguliwa kwa ndege yake aina ya Il-20 nchini Syria ilisema wizara ya ulinzi.

Moscow imeishutumu Israeli kwa kushindwa kuwajulisha Urusi kuhusu mashambulizi yake nchini Syria, ambayo yalipelikea kutunguliwa kwa ndege hiyo ya kijeshi. Rais wa Urusi Vladimir Putin aliamuru wizara ya ulinzi kuchukua hatua muhimu katika kukabiliana na tukio hilo, waziri alisema katika taarifa ya Jumatatu.


Kwa hakika, jambo muhimu zaidi kwa Israeli litakuwa ni utoaji wa Syria kwa mfumo wa kupambana na ndege wa S-300, ambao itaongeza uwezo wa Siria kukabiriana na ndege za Israeli katika anga lake. Mfumo huo ulinunuliwa na Dameski miaka kadhaa iliyopita, lakini ulikua bado haujapelekwa.

"Kutokana na Ombi la Israel Mwaka 2013 tulisitisha utoaji wa mfumo wa S-300 ambao ulikuwa tayari kufunga nchini Syria kwa matumizi ya ulinzi wa anga lake," ilisema taarifa hiyo.

S-300 ni mfumo wa kisasa ambao unaweza kulenga wa shabaha mbalimbali hadi kilomita 250. Mfumo wa sasa wa kupambana na ndege wa Siria ni mifano ya zamani ambayo haikuzuia Israeli kushambulia eneo la Syria.

Jeshi la Urusi pia litatoa mifumo bora ya udhibiti wa ndege za kivita kwa Jeshi la Ulinzi la Syria, "mifumo hiyo ni ile ambayo hutolewa tu kwa Jeshi la Jeshi la Kirusi," mkuu wa ulinzi Sergei Shoigu alifafanua.

Hatua hii itaimarisha zaidi ushirikiano wa vyombo vya kijeshi kati ya Syria na Urusi, kuruhusu Siria kuwa na taarifa muhimu za maduka ya anga. "Jambo muhimu zaidi ni kwamba itahakikisha kutambuana baina ya ndege za kivita za Urusi na vikosi vya ulinzi wa anga vya Syria." Alisema mkuu wa ulinzi na usalama wa Urusi bwana Sergei Shoigu

Mifumo hio pia itawezesha kufichua ndege za Israeli zinatia ndege za urusi kujikinga na makombora ya Syria.

Hatua ya tatu iliyotangazwa na wizara ya ulinzi wa Urusi ni blanketi ya kupambana na mashambulizi ya kielektroniki juu ya pwani ya Syria, ambayo inaweza "kuzuia pia mashambulizi ya satelaiti, mifumo ya radar ya juu na mawasiliano ya ndege za kushambulia eneo la Syria."

Bwana Sergei Shoigu alisema pia hatua hizo zina maana ya "kupunguza " na kuepuka vitendo vibaya vinavyoweka hatari kwa wa wanajeshi wao. "Aliongeza kuwa ikiwa hatua zote hizohazitatiliwa mkazo, Jeshi la Urusi " litakabiriana kulingana na mazingira yaliyopo"

Juma lililopita, ndege ya Urusi aina ya Il-20 iliyokuwa na watu 15 ndani ilitunguliwa na mfumo wa ulinzi wa anga wa Syria juu ya Bahari ya Mediterane karibu na pwani ya mkoa wa Latakia. Syria ilitungua ndege hiyo kama hatua ya kukabiliana na mashambulizi yaliyofanywa na ndege za Israeli kwenye aridhi yake.


Urusi inailaumu Israeli kutokana na tukio hilo,ikisema Israel haikuijulisha Urusi juu ya oparation yake siku hio ili kuiweka sehem I Salama . Vile vile walisema inawezekana kwa makusudi Israel waliitumia ndege ya Urusi kama Kinga dhidi ya mfumo wa ulinzi wa Syria , wakitarajia kuwa Syria hawataweza kuzifikia ndege zao aina ya F-16

Israel ilikanusha tuhuma hizo na wakasema walichukua tahadhari zote na hawakuitumia Il-20 kama kinga. Maelezo, hata hivyo Moscow haikuridhika na utetezi huo.
Within two weeks Russia will complete the delivery to Damascus of an S-300 air defense system previously suspended on a request by Israel as part of response to the downing of a Russian plane amid an Israeli air raid on Syria.

Russia will supply the weapons to the Syrian side as part of response to the downing of a Russian Il-20 aircraft amid an Israeli air raid on Syrian territory, the Russian defense ministry announced.

Moscow accused Israel of failing to inform Russia about its impending attack on targets in Syria, which resulted in a downing of the Russian electronic warfare aircraft by Syrian’s return fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the defense ministry to take several measures in response to the incident, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.


Arguably, the most concerning thing for Israel will be the delivery to Syria of an S-300 anti-aircraft system, which will boost Syria’s capabilities to deny Israel access to its airspace. The system was purchased by Damascus several years ago, but never delivered.

“In 2013 on a request from the Israeli side we suspended the delivery to Syria of the S-300 system, which was ready to be sent with its Syrian crews trained to use it,” the statement said.

The S-300 is a relatively modern system capable of engaging targets at the range of up to 250 km. Syria’s current anti-aircraft systems are older models that didn’t stop Israel from attacking targets on Syrian territory.

The Russian military will also supply better control systems to Syrian Air Defense Troops, “which are only supplied to the Russian Armed Forces,” defense chief Sergei Shoigu elaborated. This will allow integration of Syrian and Russian military assets, allowing the Syrian to have better targeting information. “The most important thing is that it will ensure identification of Russian aircraft by the Syrian air defense forces.” Potentially it would also expose Israeli aircraft tracked by Russian radar stations to Syrian fire.

The third measure announced by the Russian defense ministry is a blanket of electronic countermeasures over Syrian coastline, which would “suppress satellite navigation, onboard radar systems and communications of warplanes attacking targets on Syrian territory.”

Shoigu said the measures are meant to “cool down ‘hotheads’ and prevent misjudged actions posing a risk to our service members.” He added that if such a development fails to materialize, the Russian military “would act in accordance to the situation.”

Last week, a Russian Il-20 plane with 15 people on board was shot down by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile over the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Latakia governorate. The Syrians fired in response to an Israeli air raid on its soil.


Russia laid the blame for the downing on Israel, saying that the Israeli military failed to inform their Russian counterpart in time for the Il-20 to be moved to a safe area. They also said the Israelis may have deliberately used the Russian plane as a cover, expecting that the Syrians would not dare to fire at their F-16 fighter jets with the Russian plane nearby.

The Israelis denied the allegations and said they took all proper precautions and didn’t use the Il-20 as a cover. The explanations, however, failed to convince Moscow.
 
