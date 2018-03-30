ROMA, ITALIA: Papa Francis adaiwa kusema Jehanamu hakuna moto na roho za wasiotubu zitatoweka, Vatican wakanusha


Papa Francis amesema Jahananu haipo! Alipoulizwa wanaokufa na dhambi wanakwenda wapi, akajibu: Wanapotea angani na hakuna adhabu wanayopewa.

Does Hell Exist? Pope Francis Says No In New Interview That Could Change Catholic Church Forever



Catholic Pope Francis made a startling revelation Thursday by stating that hell did not exist, in an interview with a leading liberal Italian newspaper.

In an article entitled "It is an honor to be called a revolutionary," La Repubblica editor Eugenio Scalfari acknowledged the pontiff's previous remarks about how "good souls" who sought repentance from God would receive it and then asked: "What about the bad souls?". Seemingly going against centuries of core Christian belief, Pope Francis said the souls of sinners simply vanished after death, and were not subject to an eternity of punishment.

"They are not punished, those who repent obtain the forgiveness of God and enter the rank of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear," Pope Francis said, as translated by Catholic blog Rorate Caeli.

"There is no hell, there is the disappearance of sinful souls," he added.

Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday during which sacred oils are blessed at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 29, 2018. That same day, Italian newspaper La Repubblica revealed that the pontiff believed that hell did not exist. Stefano Rellandini/Reuters


Shortly after the article was published, the Vatican issued a statement that claimed the article was "not a faithful transcript" and that the meeting between Pope Francis and Scalfari was a private meeting and not a formal interview.

"What is reported by the author in today’s article is the result of his reconstruction, in which the literal words pronounced by the Pope are not quoted. No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father," the Vatican said in a statement translated by the Catholic News Agency.

The Catholic New Agency also pointed out that, after a controversial 2013 article, Scalfari admitted that some words attributed to the pontiff "were not shared by Pope Francis" himself.

Most popular: Deviled Egg Recipes for Easter 2018: Five Easy Ways to Enjoy Hard-Boiled Eggs

Pope Francis is the 266th Catholic pope and the first to be born outside of Europe. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires to an Italian family that fled the fascist rule of Benito Mussolini, he entered the Society of Jesus, commonly known as the Jesuits, at the age of 21.

Since becoming pope following the resignation of his predecessor in 2013, Pope Francis has been known a vocal supporter of reform for the Catholic Church and advocate for the poor. He has pushed for greater outreach to the young and other faiths as well as more liberal attitudes toward controversial topics such as contraception, evolution and homosexuality.

These ideals have often drawn the ire of the Catholic Church's more conservative clergy, some of whom have pushed back against Pope Francis' leadership.
 
papa-2bpic-jpg.729315


Roma, Italia. Kiongozi wa Kanisa Katoliki duniani, Papa Francis amenukuliwa akisema hakuna jehanamu ambako roho za wenye dhambi zitaadhibiwa milele.


Akizungumza Alhamisi katika mahojiano na gazeti la La Republica, Papa Francis (81) alisema baada ya kifo, roho za watu ambao wanatubu zitapata msamaha kutoka kwa Mungu na kujiunga na zingatio la tafakari ya Mwenyezi Mungu, lakini wale ambao hawatatubu hawatapata msamaha, watatoweka.


Francis aliongeza kwamba moto hakuna, kile kilichopo ni kutoweka kwa roho zenye dhambi.
Papa alihojiwa na mwandishi wa habari maarufu nchini Italia kabla ya Sikukuu ya Pasaka kuhusu imani na dini.
Baadaye Papa Francis alitekeleza kanuni ya kidini ya kuosha miguu inayofanyika kabla ya Sikukuu ya Pasaka ambapo alifanya hivyo katika gereza la Regina Coeli huku kukiwa na ulinzi mkali katika mji huo mkuu wa Italia.


Katika ibada hiyo Papa aliwahimiza wafungwa kutoacha matumaini yao yafunikwe kama mtoto wa jicho unavyofunika macho na akafichua kwamba yeye binafsi anasumbuliwa na hali kama hiyo na anatarajiwa kufanyiwa operesheni mwakani.


Francis, 81, alifichua habari hizo alipokuwa anaagana na maofisa wa Gereza la Regina Coeli ambako aliosha miguu ya wafungwa 12.
Miongoni mwa wafungwa 12 waliooshwa walikuwemo Wakatoliki, Waislamu, Waorthodox na Wabudha. Wafungwa hao ni kutoka Italia, Ufilipino, Morocco, Moldova, Colombia, Nigeria na Sierra Leone.
 
Sawa tumesikia
 
popoma03 said:
Daaah kama ni hivyo bora tu maana mahubiri ya kuchomwa moto huwa yaninitesa sana
Click to expand...
mahubiri ya kuchomwa moto ndio yanayokutesa au kufanya kwako dhambi ngumungumu ndio kunakokutesa??ungekuwa hufanyi dhambi zako ngumungumu unadhani hayo mahubiri yangekusumbua??
 
haya mambo ya baada ya kufa ni ya kuachana nayo tu maana hakuna kati yetu aliyekufa akaenda huko akarudi akawa na hakika ya yatokeayo huko tena maeneo yote mawili mbinguni na motoni,yanabaki kuwa mambo ya ufunuo tu!!muhimu ni kuishi ukitenda yaliyo mema
 
Mc Tilly Chizenga said:
mahubiri ya kuchomwa moto ndio yanayokutesa au kufanya kwako dhambi ngumungumu ndio kunakokutesa??ungekuwa hufanyi dhambi zako ngumungumu unadhani hayo mahubiri yangekusumbua??
Click to expand...
Unauhakika kama nafanya dhambi???Acha unafiki wa kuninyoshea kidole nimezungumzia mahubiri wewe unasema dhambi
 
Hayo ni mawazo ya Papa sio ya Mungu atakaye wahukumu watu
 
mitale na midimu said:
kama sio fake news, atajibiwa na wenzake his opinions are not ex -cathedra maana yanakinzana na mitaguso.
Click to expand...
ujue kuna ukweli mwingi ulifichwa unao anza kutolewa kidogokidogo wanamapokeo tunaanza kuona kama kanisa linakengeuka
 
Zimekuwepo kauli nyingi sana za kizushi zushi hasa zinapokaribia sikukuu muhimu za Kikristo ila mie huwa nazipuuza tu maana duniani humu mitandaoni mwendawazimu yeyote anaweza kuweka kile anachokitaka.
 
Hivi punde said:
View attachment 729315

Roma, Italia. Kiongozi wa Kanisa Katoliki duniani, Papa Francis amenukuliwa akisema hakuna jehanamu ambako roho za wenye dhambi zitaadhibiwa milele.


Akizungumza Alhamisi katika mahojiano na gazeti la La Republica, Papa Francis (81) alisema baada ya kifo, roho za watu ambao wanatubu zitapata msamaha kutoka kwa Mungu na kujiunga na zingatio la tafakari ya Mwenyezi Mungu, lakini wale ambao hawatatubu hawatapata msamaha, watatoweka.


Francis aliongeza kwamba moto hakuna, kile kilichopo ni kutoweka kwa roho zenye dhambi.
Papa alihojiwa na mwandishi wa habari maarufu nchini Italia kabla ya Sikukuu ya Pasaka kuhusu imani na dini.
Baadaye Papa Francis alitekeleza kanuni ya kidini ya kuosha miguu inayofanyika kabla ya Sikukuu ya Pasaka ambapo alifanya hivyo katika gereza la Regina Coeli huku kukiwa na ulinzi mkali katika mji huo mkuu wa Italia.


Katika ibada hiyo Papa aliwahimiza wafungwa kutoacha matumaini yao yafunikwe kama mtoto wa jicho unavyofunika macho na akafichua kwamba yeye binafsi anasumbuliwa na hali kama hiyo na anatarajiwa kufanyiwa operesheni mwakani.


Francis, 81, alifichua habari hizo alipokuwa anaagana na maofisa wa Gereza la Regina Coeli ambako aliosha miguu ya wafungwa 12.
Miongoni mwa wafungwa 12 waliooshwa walikuwemo Wakatoliki, Waislamu, Waorthodox na Wabudha. Wafungwa hao ni kutoka Italia, Ufilipino, Morocco, Moldova, Colombia, Nigeria na Sierra Leone.
Click to expand...
Fake News....
 
Kwa kusema hivi huoni kwamba itachochea watu kutenda dhambi bila hofu?????
 
Nomatu said:
Huyu papa amezaliwa kwa mbegu za mwanadamu hawezi kuzungusha maneno ya Mungu yanayosema juu ya jehanamu kuwa ipo huyu n mpinga kristo
Click to expand...
ni msitari gani katika biblia umetaja jehanam? naomba tafadhali nikajisomee
 
Nomatu said:
Huyu papa amezaliwa kwa mbegu za mwanadamu hawezi kuzungusha maneno ya Mungu yanayosema juu ya jehanamu kuwa ipo huyu n mpinga kristo
Click to expand...
Hufahamu lolote kuhusu Theology kaa kimya.

Utakapomkuta Yuda Iskarioti peponi ndio utamuelewa Papa.
 
Moto hamna ngoja nikamfumue MTU malinda Jpl ya pasaka. Manisa katoliki nalipenda mie linapita mlemle bia kama kawa long live pop
 
Leo napata Offa za nyama balaa..
Kweli shetani yupo jamani
Huko kwenye kiti moto ndo usiseme
walivojaa wakristo
 
