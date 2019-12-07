Reinhard Bonnke, mmoja wa wahubiri wakubwa waliotikisa dunia, amefariki

Reinhard Bonnke nadhani kizazi cha miaka ya 1990 hadi 2000 mwanzoni watakuwa wanamjua vyema huyu mhubiri ambaye mikutano yake ilikuwa inatikisa vilivyo.RIP======German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke who is principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa is dead aged 79.A post on his official Facebook page explained that he passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family.“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” the statement read.“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years, he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.Vanguard Nigeria