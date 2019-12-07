Reinhard Bonnke, mmoja wa wahubiri wakubwa waliotikisa dunia, amefariki

MURUSI

MURUSI

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 25, 2013
Messages
1,599
Points
2,000
MURUSI

MURUSI

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 25, 2013
1,599 2,000
Reinhard Bonnke nadhani kizazi cha miaka ya 1990 hadi 2000 mwanzoni watakuwa wanamjua vyema huyu mhubiri ambaye mikutano yake ilikuwa inatikisa vilivyo.

RIP
======
Evangelist-Reinhard-Bonnke.jpg
German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke who is principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa is dead aged 79.

A post on his official Facebook page explained that he passed away peacefully and was surrounded by his family.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years, he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.

“We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.

Source: Vanguard Nigeria
 
herzegovina

herzegovina

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 28, 2015
Messages
2,649
Points
2,000
herzegovina

herzegovina

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 28, 2015
2,649 2,000
Eliah Geofrey Kamwela said:
Mwinjilisti wa kimataifa aliyehubiri injili pasipo kuchoka na kuongoza sala ya Toba watu zaidi ya milioni 80 kwa miaka 60 amefariki dunia leo.

Mbingu zime-gain Shujaa.

Ahsante Yesu kwa Maisha ya Baraka ya Bonnke.

View attachment 1284663
Click to expand...
Namkumbuka huyu jamaa pale UNGA LIMITED mwaka 1996, ULIKUWA UKITOKA KWENYE MAHUBIRI YAKE UNASEMA SIFANYI DHAMBI TENA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GENTAMYCINE Huyu ndiyo Mmoja wa Marais wanaotakiwa kwa sasa Barani Afrika na sishangai kuona akipendwa na wenye Akili Kubwa duniani International Forum 20
miss zomboko Seneta mmoja wa upinzani amejitangaza kuwa Kaimu Rais wa Bolivia International Forum 5
beth Bolivia: waandamanaji wa upinzani wampaka rangi, wamtembeza peku na kumkata nywele Meya mmoja International Forum 13
miss zomboko Mmoja wa waandamanaji anayeipinga Serikali, amemchoma kisu na kumjeruhi Mbunge wa Hong Kong International Forum 4
Kurzweil Kila baada ya sekunde 40 Mtu mmoja anajiua International Forum 4
Similar threads
Huyu ndiyo Mmoja wa Marais wanaotakiwa kwa sasa Barani Afrika na sishangai kuona akipendwa na wenye Akili Kubwa duniani
Seneta mmoja wa upinzani amejitangaza kuwa Kaimu Rais wa Bolivia
Bolivia: waandamanaji wa upinzani wampaka rangi, wamtembeza peku na kumkata nywele Meya mmoja
Mmoja wa waandamanaji anayeipinga Serikali, amemchoma kisu na kumjeruhi Mbunge wa Hong Kong
Kila baada ya sekunde 40 Mtu mmoja anajiua

Forum statistics

Threads 1,364,588
Members 520,767
Posts 33,321,194

FOLLOW US

Top