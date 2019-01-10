Real Estate Project (Dsm)

- Joined
Naomba msaada wa kujua taratibu za kufungua real estate company kwani nina eneo la hekari 15 Kigamboni (Dsm) la urithi karibu na fun city, sasa sijui taratibu za kufuata ili kufungua kampuni japo ndogo ya real estate.
By the way my professional is banking and finance management (Ifm) but I don't know how to follow the procedures in order to open real estate company,
je napaswa niende wilayani, Wizara ya ardhi au brela msaada tafadhari...!!
