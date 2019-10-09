Read tis and u shall be rich

MASTURBATION:

Please don't sleep or go to bed without reading this special message, trust me you will be helped and your life will change for better.

THE GREATEST DEMON ON EARTH.

IF YOU MASTURBATE, YOU WILL BE POOR

FOREVER UNLESS YOU ARE DELIVERED.

So take your time to read this. Refuse to end this MONTH the same . Believe me you will never regret reading this, this will answer almost 78% of your questions?

Please whether you are a man or a woman,

stop what you are doing and read this now.

Each time you masturbate, you donate

sperm to the demonic kingdom.

Masturbation is like having sex in dreams,

each time you release, you in-pregnante a

demon and as a woman, each time you are

masturbating, you are having sex with a

demon and sometimes get pregnanted by a

demon.

Have you ever wondered how you see

yourself with children or breastfeeding a

baby in dreams when physically you have

non? Those who are married its had to have affection to their partner.

That's the demon or demons you gave birth

to. One Sunday during the One on One section,

a very intelligent man came to me to

complain that he had an accident in 2014

and lost his car, he nearly lost his life but

God saved him.

From 2014 he had been applying to get

money from the government an "accident

grant" but the money was not given to him.

Each time he goes to claim his money he

would be told to come today, come

tomorrow and this money is over a million

Rand.

As I was praying for him, God revealed to

me that he had donated all his fortune to

the demons, he masturbate 4 to 5 times a

day.

When I asked him he agreed and asked me

to deliver him, I prayed for him and told him

that tonight, you will have a dream, a

woman will come to make love to you, catch

her and pull out a ring from her, that will be

the end of your problems.

3days later he had a dream, his former

classmate came to make love to him, he

caught her, pulled out a ring from her finger

and woke up immediately.

And began to thank God ,around 13:40 hrs the money which where held for along time was released.

That is the God I know ,the God of War, The God of miracles.

Many of you would have been so rich now

but because of masturbation, your wealth,

good luck and happiness have been

donated to demons. You would have been married by now but your feelings are gone because of masturbation.

Listen to me, the enemy has come up with sex toys, sex objects, to aid masturbation, to steal kill and destroy humanity completely. Do you know that Sex toys is an industry of the devil.

From today I want to help you understand that Masturbation is a spirit – a demon. This spirit of darkness does not come alone, it is accompanied by spirit of lust. Spirit of lust includes lust of eyes, lust of flesh, etc.

It is one of the spirits that takes people to which pornography and all sorts of sexual immorality.

(Pornography is a fuel of masturbation).

It's never too late:

Distance is not a barrier, I pray for anyone

