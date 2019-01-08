Rasmi: Misri kuwa mwenyeji wa michuano ya AFCON 2019


Shirikisho la mpira wa miguu barani Afrika limeitangaza rasmi leo nchi ya Misri kuwa mwenyeji wa michuano hii itakayofanyika mwezi wa 6 mwaka huu.

Hii ni baada ya muundaaji wa mwanzo Cameroon kunyang'anywa.
Egypt will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced.

Egypt beat South Africa, the only other nation to bid, by 16 votes to one with one abstention at a Caf executive committee vote in Senegal.

Original host nation Cameroon was stripped of staging duties in November because of slow preparations.

Egypt, has just six months to prepare for the expanded 24-team finals, which kick off in June.

It will be the fifth time Egypt has hosted the tournament, the most recent was in 2006.

Caf has since offered Cameroon the chance to stage the finals in two years' time, which has meant that the original hosts for both the 2021 and 2023 finals have been asked to delay their tournaments.

Caf had originally planned to name the new hosts on Wednesday 9 January.

Ivory Coast, which was set to host the 2021, has protested against the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Guinea's football federation announced on Monday that it has agreed to move its staging of the Nations Cup from 2023 to 2025.

Tuesday's announcement took place in the Senegalese capital Dakar, which will host Caf's annual awards ceremony later in the day.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is looking to retain his title as he takes on Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Senegal's Sadio Mane for the African Player of the Year award.


Ivi Tanzania na kenya siku moja hawawezi kuomba wenyeji wa haya mashindano
 
Mlivyokuwa wajinga MUANZE MASHINDANO YA KULINGANISHA NANI KAFUNGWA MAGOLI MENGI, au nani uwanja wake umepachikwa magoli mengi zaidi.

Achane tule Sangara wetu na Kitoga


Ivi Tanzania na kenya siku moja hawawezi kuomba wenyeji wa haya mashindano
Kwa nchina au pale Nyayo stadium

Okay.. kwa mchakato ulivyo nazani nafasi zipo kuanzia 2030 kwenda juu. Nchi inahitaji viwanja 6 na kila kwenye miji itakapo chezwa kuwe na hotel zenye nyota 5-2. Hali ya usafiri iwe ya uhakia (barabara, rail, ndege) Mpaka kufika 2030 kama Tz tuna dhamira tunaeza andaa wenyewe bila ya collabo. Miji itakayo tumika iwe Dar, Mwanza, Dom, Zanzibar na Arusha. Viwanja vya Mwanza na Arusha vinahitaji marekebisho makubwa, Dar vitatumika viwanja viwili. Dom kiwanja kipya kabisa na Zanzibar kipo tayari, uki angalia hiyo miji inasifa zote, isipokuwa Dom ambayo muda si mrefu itakua vizuri. Kama Majaliwa akikamata ofisi kubwa nina hakika lazima atarusha ndoano kuomba kuandaa.

Caf Walikuwa wametaka ifanyike sauth Africa ila sauth nao wamebana ila ata misri fresh tu wana viwanja vizur Pia kuna usalama
 
