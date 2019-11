RASMI - Kenya ita Copy Katiba Ya Tanzania kwa Mfumo wa serikali

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said: Kama kamati yenyewe ya mabadiliko imeitaja Tanzania utapinga kwa tija gani?

Tulia sindano iingie.. Tanzania ni baba wa afrika, miaka 30 kenya imehangaika ikitafuta katiba mpya kumbe suluhu ni ku copy paste hekima ya Julius Kambarage Nyerere Click to expand...

Other than PM, nothing in the 130+ page report compares in any way to Tanzania.Here are more highlights which you think are also copied from Tanzania, right?Returning to leader of official opposition - Copied from TanzaniaWealth above Sh50 million must be explained - TanzaniaRenaming Boxing day to cultural day - TanzaniaRenaming NCIS to ethics commission - TanzaniaMaking all government services and process digital - TanzaniaMale governor must have female deputy - TanzaniaGiving Nairobi a special status for revenue allocation - TanzaniaGiving whistleblowers a portion of recovered money - TanzaniaEnsuring all roads have sidewalks - TanzaniaYou people need to have your heads checked. You are an LDC with huge delusions of grandeur.Source - PM Post Returns, MPs as Ministers, Status of Nairobi County: Most Controversial BBI Recommendations