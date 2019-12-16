Rais wa Zambia amtolea uvivu balozi wa Marekani

Zambia's President Says U.S. Ambassador Should Leave Country After Defending Gay Couple

Zambian President Edgar Lungu waits to speak at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on Sept. 25, 2018 in New York.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu waits to speak at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on Sept. 25, 2018 in New York.

(Bloomberg) — Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu said he wants the U.S. Ambassador to leave the country after the diplomat criticized the African nation for sentencing a gay couple to 15 years of imprisonment for having a consensual relationship.

“We have complained officially to the American government, and we are waiting for their response because we don’t want such people in our midst,” Lungu said Sunday in comments broadcast on state-owned ZNBC TV. “We want him gone.”

U.S. Ambassador Daniel Foote said last month that he was “personally horrified” after the high court sentenced the two men and called on the government to reconsider laws that punish minority groups.

Chanzo: TIME
 
The Icebreaker said:
Safi sana president Edgar Lungu,kila jamii ina tamaduni zake,kama huko Europe na America wanaona ushoga ni jambo la kawaida basi watambue kua kuna nchi hazikubaliani na huo upuuzi,kila jamii ina taratibu zake na ustaarabu wake,tusilazimishane.
Click to expand...
Mkuu, ni washenzi tu hawa. Wanataka kutulazimisha kuwa mashoga wakati wao marekani hawakubali hata ndoa ya mke zaidi ya mmoja! Kwa nini wasiruhusu mitala kama wanataka kuwa na usawa?
 
Wanataka watupunguzie population ili waendelee kuchota raslimali zetu
UmkhontoweSizwe said:
Mkuu, ni washenzi tu hawa. Wanataka kutulazimisha kuwa mashoga wakati wao marekani hawakubali hata ndoa ya mke zaidi ya mmoja! Kwa nini wasiruhusu mitala kama wanataka kuwa na usawa?
Click to expand...
 
UmkhontoweSizwe said:
Mkuu, ni washenzi tu hawa. Wanataka kutulazimisha kuwa mashoga wakati wao marekani hawakubali hata ndoa ya mke zaidi ya mmoja! Kwa nini wasiruhusu mitala kama wanataka kuwa na usawa?
Click to expand...
Hivi wanatulazimishaje kua mashoga..?? Wenzetu wana uhuru wa kujichagulia kitu gani kinampa furaha, maana ushoga ni tabia sio kwamba mtu unalazimishwa au kupangiwa na mtu. Siupendi ushoga ila kuna muda naona kila mtu awe huru kufanya anachotaka na mwili wake, issue ni kila mtu ambae hapendi awakanye ndugu au watoto wake na hayo mambo lakini sio ku judge na kuingilia uhuru wa watu wengine. Mbna mitaani tunawaona mashoga wengi tu na wengne ni maarufu je wamefungwa..??? Tuache unafiki

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
