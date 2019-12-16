Rais wa Zambia amtolea uvivu balozi wa Marekani

Zambia's President Says U.S. Ambassador Should Leave Country After Defending Gay Couple

Zambian President Edgar Lungu waits to speak at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on Sept. 25, 2018 in New York.(Bloomberg) —“We have complained officially to the American government, and we are waiting for their response because we don’t want such people in our midst,” Lungu said Sunday in comments broadcast on state-owned ZNBC TV. “We want him gone.”U.S. Ambassador Daniel Foote said last month that he was “personally horrified” after the high court sentenced the two men and called on the government to reconsider laws that punish minority groups.: TIME