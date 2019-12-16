Rais wa Zambia amtaka Balozi wa Marekani nchini humo kuondoka baada ya kuunga mkono mapenzi ya jinsia moja

Zambia's President Says U.S. Ambassador Should Leave Country After Defending Gay Couple

Rais wa zambia, Edger Lungu ameandika barua kwa serikali ya marekani kutaka kuondoshwa kwa balozi wa nchi hiyo nchini zambia.Hatua hiyo imekuja baada ya balozi huyo wa marekani nchini zambia Bw. Daniel Foote kunukuliwa akitoa maoni yanayopinga adhabu ya kifungo cha jela miaka 15 waliyopewa raia wawili wa Zambia kwa makosa ya kujihusisha na mapenzi ya jinsia moja (ushoga)Shirika la utangangazi la taifa la zambia (ZNBC) lilimnukuu rais Lungu katika hafla ya kuchangia ujenzi wa kanisa moja lililopo mashariki mwa nchi hiyo akisema "Zambia hahiitaji watu wanaounga mkono matendo ya kishetani na yasiyoendana na ukristu kama mapenzi ya jinsia moja"Hatua hii ya rais Edgar Lungu inazidi kuchochea kuharibika uhusiano kati ya mwakilishi huyo wa Marekani na zambia ambapo awali balozi huyo alinukuliwa akiisema hukumu hiyo kuwa ni ya kikatili na kishenzi.========Zambian President Edgar Lungu waits to speak at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on Sept. 25, 2018 in New York.(Bloomberg) —“We have complained officially to the American government, and we are waiting for their response because we don’t want such people in our midst,” Lungu said Sunday in comments broadcast on state-owned ZNBC TV. “We want him gone.”U.S. Ambassador Daniel Foote said last month that he was “personally horrified” after the high court sentenced the two men and called on the government to reconsider laws that punish minority groups.: TIME