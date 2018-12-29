Rais wa zamani wa Nigeria afariki dunia

Shehu Usman amefariki katika hospitali ya taifa mjini Abuja alipokuwa akipatiwa matibabu.Shehu amefariki akiwa na umri wa miaka 93 na aliwahi kuwa Rais wa Nigeria mwaka 1979 mpaka 1983 ambapo alipinduliwa na jeshi=========Former President, Shehu Shagari is dead.His death was announced by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal on his Twitter page.He died today at the National Hospital Abuja. He was aged 93.Shehu Usman Shagari was born in 1925 in the northern Shagari village founded by his great-grandfather, Ahmadu Rufa’i, who was also the Village Head, and took the name Shagari as his family name. His father’s name is Aliyu and his mother’s name is Mariamu.Shagari was President of Nigeria from 1979–1983 after the military govenrmrnt led by General Olusegun Obasanjo returned power to civil rule.He was kicked out of office by a military coup on December 31, 1983 which produced then Major General Muhammadu Buhari as the military Head of State.Shehu Usman Shagari entered politics in 1951, when he became the secretary of the Northern People’s Congress in Sokoto, Nigeria, a position he held until 1956.In 1954, Shehu Shagari was elected into his first public office as a member of the federal House of Representative for Sokoto west. In 1958, Shagari was appointed as parliamentary secretary (he left the post in 1959) to the Nigerian Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and that year he also served as the Federal Minister for commerce and Industries.From 1959-1960, Shagari was redeployed to the ministry for economic development, as the Federal Minister for Economic Development. In 1960-1962, he was moved to the Pensions ministry as the Federal Minister for Pensions. From 1962-1965, Shagari was made the Federal minister for internal affairs. From 1965 up until the first military coup in January 1966, Shagari was the Federal minister for works.In 1967 he was appointed as the secretary for Sokoto province education development fund. From 1968-1969, Shagari was given a state position in the North Western State as commissioner for establishments.After the Nigerian civil war, from 1970-1971, Shagari was appointed by the military head of state General Yakubu Gowon as the federal commissioner for economic development, rehabilitation and reconstruction.From 1971-75 he served as the Federal commissioner (position now called minister) of finance. During his tenure as the commissioner of finance for Nigeria, Shagari was also a governor for the world bank and a member of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) committee of twenty.In 1978, Shehu Shagari was a founding member of the National People’s Party. In 1979 Shagari was chosen by the party as the presidential candidate for general election that year, which he won becoming the president and head of state of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.