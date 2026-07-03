RAIS WA MSUMBIJI AWASILI NCHINI KWA ZIARA YA KIKAZI YA SIKU TATU



Rais wa Jamhuri ya Msumbiji Mheshimiwa Daniel Francisco Chapo amewasili nchini kuanza ziara ya kikazi ya siku tatu, kuanzia Julai 2 -4 , 2026.



Katika Uwanja wa Ndege wa Kimataifa wa Julius Nyerere jijini Dar es Salaam Mheshimiwa Rais Daniel Francisco Chapo alipokelewa na Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje na Ushirikiano wa Afrika Mashariki Mhe. Balozi Dkt. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (Mb) ambaye aliambatana na viongozi wengine waandamizi wa Serikali.



Akiwa nchini, Mheshimiwa Rais Chapo atafanya mazungumzo rasmi na mwenyeji wake Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania, Mheshimiwa Dkt. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Ikulu, jijini Dar es Salaam.



Aidha, Mheshimiwa Rais Chapo atafungua rasmi Maonesho ya 50 ya Biashara ya Kimataifa ya Dar es Salaam; atamtembelea Mama Maria Nyerere kwa lengo la kumsalimia na ataweka jiwe la msingi la ujenzi wa Ubalozi wa Msumbiji jijini Dar es Salaam.



Itakumbukwa kuwa, ziara hii ni ya tatu kwa Mheshimiwa Chapo kufanyika hapa nchini tangu alipoingia madarakani mwaka 2024 jambo lililoakisi dhamira ya viongozi wa nchi hizi mbili ya kuendelea kuimarisha mahusiano ya kirafiki na ushirikiano wa uhusiano wa kindugu kati ya Tanzania na inatarajiwa kufungua fursa mpya za ushirikiano wa karibu yaliyojengwa juu ya historia ya ujirani mwema na mshikamano wa muda mrefu.





English





PRESIDENT CHAPO ARRIVES FOR A THREE-DAY WORKING VISIT



The President of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Daniel Francisco Chapo, has arrived in the United Republic of Tanzania to commence a three-day working visit from 2 to 4 July 2026.



Upon his arrival at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam, H.E. President Chapo was received by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (MP), who was accompanied by other senior Government officials.



During his visit, H.E. President Chapo will hold official talks with his host, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

He will also officiate the opening of the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), pay a courtesy call to Mama Maria Nyerere, and lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Embassy of the Republic of Mozambique in Dar es Salaam.



It is noteworthy that this marks H.E. President Chapo's third visit to Tanzania since assuming office in 2024, underscoring the shared commitment of the leaders of the two countries to further strengthening the longstanding bonds of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation between Tanzania and Mozambique.