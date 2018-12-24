Rais Uhuru ashtukiza wasafiri wa SGR kwa yeye kusafiri humo kwenda Krisimasi Mombasa


Mwezi huu Wakenya husafiri kote, ikiwemo kwenda vijijini na wengine huenda mkoa wa Pwani kufurahia kwenye fukwe zetu. Kunao husafiri hadi hata Zanzibar.
Rais Uhuru amewashtukiza wasafiri kwenye SGR baada ya yeye kusafiria humo ili akasheherekee Krisimasi Mombasa, amejimix na raia na kupiga story humo.
------------------------------------

President Uhuru Kenyatta says hello to passengers aboard SGR to Mombasa on Sunday. COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday morning boarded the SGR to Mombasa where he will be spending his Christmas holiday.

Uhuru, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, mingled with and said hello to other passengers on board.



The Head of State will be at the Coast for the Christmas festivities until January.

Sources within the presidency refuted claims the trip was secret saying it was Uhuru's normal travel for holiday to the coast.



"It was just public he boarded and alighted as everyone witnessed. He walked around and talked to people about the SGR service. Wakafika Mombasa akashuka and wakaenda zao na Mama. He is basically spending the holiday and part of January there," the source said.


Kenya Railways had earlier advised passengers seeking to use SGR to seek alternative means like road or air as the passenger train between Nairobi and Mombasa is fully booked ahead of Christmas.



The corporation said tickets for the train for most days up to December 24 are fully booked with spaces remaining on a few weekday dates.

Currently the SGR is charging Sh1,000 for the economy class with those opting for first class coughing Sh3,000.



/ALL PHOTOS BY PSCU



Uhuru mingles with passengers on surprise SGR trip to Mombasa
 
Safi sana. Enzi za ushamba wa marais miungu watu Kenya zilipitwa na wakati, tena zamani sana.
 
Weak security Alshabab sasa hivi wapo likizo naona... Au hao wanaoonekana kwenye hizo picha wote ni Usalama wa Taifa wanazunga anasalimiana na raia
 
Nyamagondo said:
Duuh huyu nyang'au yuko vzuri sanaa..angekua rafiki wa mshikaji nafikiri wangekua wanashauriana mambo mazuri sana na uchumi ungepepea wa hizi nchi. Tatizo sasa kufanya urafiki na Nyang'au ni hatari sanaa.
Click to expand...
Priority yake ya kwanza ingekua kushare nao ardhi,jiwe ana akili sana kumkwepa huyu nyang'au,jiwe yupo kizalendo nyang'au yupo kibiashara binafsi ya yy na familia yake
 
blance86 said:
Jiwe ajichanyanye hivyo alafu ushoboke kupiga nae self utaenda simulia kizazi chako chote
Click to expand...
Kuna jamaa alimkaushia kumpa mkono siku ile apande ndege na abiria
 
Ila jiwe alianzisha hii.alipanda ndege na pia jk aliwahi kupanda train so sio kitu cha ajabu
kayaman said:
Basi jiwe akiona hivi sio ajabu na yeye kesho ukamsikia kapanda basi kwenda chato ilimradi tu aonekane ni mtu wa watu
Click to expand...
 
