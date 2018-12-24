Rais Uhuru ashtukiza wasafiri wa SGR kwa yeye kusafiri humo kwenda Krisimasi Mombasa

Mwezi huu Wakenya husafiri kote, ikiwemo kwenda vijijini na wengine huenda mkoa wa Pwani kufurahia kwenye fukwe zetu. Kunao husafiri hadi hata Zanzibar.Rais Uhuru amewashtukiza wasafiri kwenye SGR baada ya yeye kusafiria humo ili akasheherekee Krisimasi Mombasa, amejimix na raia na kupiga story humo.------------------------------------President Uhuru Kenyatta says hello to passengers aboard SGR to Mombasa on Sunday. COURTESYPresident Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday morning boarded the SGR to Mombasa where he will be spending his Christmas holiday.Uhuru, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, mingled with and said hello to other passengers on board.The Head of State will be at the Coast for the Christmas festivities until January.Sources within the presidency refuted claims the trip was secret saying it was Uhuru's normal travel for holiday to the coast."It was just public he boarded and alighted as everyone witnessed. He walked around and talked to people about the SGR service.. He is basically spending the holiday and part of January there," the source said.Kenya Railways had earlier advised passengers seeking to use SGR to seek alternative means like road or air as the passenger train between Nairobi and Mombasa is fully booked ahead of Christmas.The corporation said tickets for the train for most days up to December 24 are fully booked with spaces remaining on a few weekday dates.Currently the SGR is charging Sh1,000 for the economy class with those opting for first class coughing Sh3,000.