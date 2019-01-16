Rais Uhuru ahutubia taifa, magaidi wote wametangulizwa mbele ya haki

The graphic photos seen by Kenyans.co.ke show the gunned persons wearing clothes and bullet jackets resembling those captured on the CCTV footage.He also indicated that the operation was over and that all the terrorists had been killed.

Ni rasmi magaidi wote waliokuja kujitoa mhanga wameuawa na kuwahishwa mbele ya haki, idadi ya watu wote waliofariki imefikia 14--------------------------------------------In a televised address, Presidenthas confirmed that all terrorists in 14 Riverside and Dusit D2 Hotel attack had been neutralized.He added that 14 people had been killed in the terror attack.Specialized Security Forces leading the operation at Dusit D2 Hotel, at 14 Riverside, Nairobi managed to gun down the attackers.Gory photos shared on social media showed at least two of the attackers captured on CCTV camera dead.Their lifeless, bullet-riddled bodies were seen lying next to several spent cartridges.There were also bullet holes on the walls of the room where the terrorists were gunned down.