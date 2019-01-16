Rais Uhuru ahutubia taifa, magaidi wote wametangulizwa mbele ya haki


Ni rasmi magaidi wote waliokuja kujitoa mhanga wameuawa na kuwahishwa mbele ya haki, idadi ya watu wote waliofariki imefikia 14

In a televised address, President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that all terrorists in 14 Riverside and Dusit D2 Hotel attack had been neutralized.

He added that 14 people had been killed in the terror attack.

Specialized Security Forces leading the operation at Dusit D2 Hotel, at 14 Riverside, Nairobi managed to gun down the attackers.

Gory photos shared on social media showed at least two of the attackers captured on CCTV camera dead.

Their lifeless, bullet-riddled bodies were seen lying next to several spent cartridges.

There were also bullet holes on the walls of the room where the terrorists were gunned down.

  • The graphic photos seen by Kenyans.co.ke show the gunned persons wearing clothes and bullet jackets resembling those captured on the CCTV footage.He also indicated that the operation was over and that all the terrorists had been killed.
poleni wahanga wa tukio la ugaidi. nachelea kujiuliza hii hali ni mpaka LINI?
ufike mahali serikali ya Kenya ifikirie uwezekano wa kujongeleana kwenye meza ya mazungumzo ili kufikia muafaka.
 
Perfectz said:
NI NGUMU SANA KUPAMBANA NA MTU AMBAE HUMJUI VEMA MAKAZI YAKE,MUONEKANO NA HATA MBINU ZAKE
Ni muda sasa kenya wataomba suluhu na al shabab
Click to expand...
Hawa wezi omba suluhu, usa kamshika pabaya mkenya walahi
Kenya kwishney that’s all walahi
 
MK254 said:
Ni rasmi magaidi wote waliokuja kujitoa mhanga wameuawa na kuwahishwa mbele ya haki, idadi ya watu wote waliofariki imefikia 14

Police Kill All Terrorists in Riverside Attack - Uhuru Confirms
Click to expand...
Nadhani ingefaa kusema wamewahishwa wanakostahili na si mbele ya haki. Hata hivyo, natoa pole kwa familia za wote waliopatwa na maafa na Mungu awape nguvu katika kipindi hiki kigumu, maana mambo haya bora uyasikie kwa wenzio tu yasikukumbe...
 
ISIS said:
Hawa wezi omba suluhu, usa kamshika pabaya mkenya walahi
Kenya kwishney that’s all walahi
Click to expand...
Acha ujinga, akili za kipumbavu, ungekuwa na ndugu yako kenya ungeandika hivyo, kushindwa kutoka nje ya nchi yako kunakufanya kuwa na akili za kijinga, pumbafu wewe
 
Just on my way from donating blood at Agha Khan Hospital. Wakenya na wale wote wenye nia ya kusaidia fikeni pale MP Shah, Parklands au KNH damu inahitajika, wenye damu aina ya blood group O mnaelewa, ni wakati wetu wa kuwasaidia wenzetu.
 
Lewis254 said:
Click to expand...
Huyu ndezi kavaa raba kali kinoma, dah.

Katika vitu ambavyo hunishinda kutafakari ni pale mtu anapojiandaa hivi kwenda kufa! Tena kwenda kuua wasio na hatia nawe kufa kwa propaganda za kipuuzi!


Sent from my iPhone using JamiiForums
 
Nifah said:
Huyu ndezi kavaa raba kali kinoma, dah.

Katika vitu ambavyo hunishinda kutafakari ni pale mtu anapojiandaa hivi kwenda kufa! Tena kwenda kuua wasio na hatia nawe kufa kwa propaganda za kipuuzi!


Sent from my iPhone using JamiiForums
Click to expand...
Wanasema watafika mbele ya Allah , Pumbavu kabisa alieleta huu upuuzi wa Dini ..

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
