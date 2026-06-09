Rais Tharman: Mafanikio ya Singapore yamejikita katika rasilimali watu, Tunatazamia kuunga mkono juhudi za kukuza ujuzi Vijana wa Tanzania

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Soma pia

Rais wa Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, akizungumza leo Juni 9, 2026, katika Ikulu ya Dar es Salaam mara baada mazungumzo na Rais Samiaamesema wamekubaliana kuendelea kuimarisha ushirikiano wa karibu kati ya nchi hizo mbili.Ameeleza mazungumzo yao yamejikita kuweka msisitizo mkubwa katika kukuza rasilimali watu na kuboresha kilimo na sekta ya afya, huku Singapore ikiunga mkono juhudi za Tanzania za kuwajengea uwezo wananchi wake hasa vijana ambao ni chachu ya maendeleo ya baadayeAmeweka wazi makubaliano yanayolenga kukuza ujuzi na kuwanoa vijana wa Tanzania ili wawe chachu ya maendeleo ya kiuchumi. Rais Tharman alibainisha kuwa siri ya mafanikio ya Singapore ipo kwenye kuwekeza kwa watu wake, na ndio maana wako tayari kusaidia nguvu kazi ya Tanzania.Kwenye upande wa afya, Chuo cha Duke-NUS ya Singapore itashirikiana na Chuo cha Afya na Sayansi Shirikishi Muhimbili (MUHAS) ili kupambana na ugonjwa wa seli mundu (Sickle Cell). Kufuatia ushauri wa Rais Samia, ushirikiano huu wa kitafiti unatarajiwa kupanuliwa hadi katika Hospitali ya Benjamin Mkapa kwa lengo la kugundua tiba nafuu zitakazookoa maisha ya watoto wengi barani Afrika."Secondly, we are deepening cooperation between our peoples and institutions. Singapore's development has been built on a simple conviction—that a country's most important resource is its people. We look forward to supporting Tanzania's efforts to upskill its young and growing population, who have the potential to be a major driver of future growth. And I'm happy that we will have MoU on skills development in this connection. I also look forward later this afternoon to interacting with students at the University of Dar es Salaam.Our institutions are also working together in healthcare and disease prevention through capacity-building in innovation and research. Singapore's Duke-NUS Graduate Medical School will collaborate with Tanzania's Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences to strengthen Tanzania's National Sickle Cell Disease Program. And President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in our discussions, had also suggested that we expand that cooperation to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital.This is a chronic disease. All over Africa, it is one that does not have an affordable and easy cure. And we hope that through this collaboration in research and innovation, we will be able to provide affordable curative therapies for a disease that, I'm sure, can bring well-being and prevent childhood illness and fatalities across the continent."