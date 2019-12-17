Rais mstaafu wa Pakistani ahukumiwa kifo katika kesi ya uhaini mkubwa na kukiuka Katiba

Rais mstaafu wa Pakistani, Pervez Musharraf (76) amehukumiwa kifo katika kesi ya uhaini mkubwa iliyohusisha kuweko kwa dharura ya Kikatiba mnamo 2007

Hukumu hiyo imetolewa leo wakati kiongozi huyo akiwa mjini Dubai tangu alipoondoka Machi 2016 kwasababu za kiafya na kiusalama na kudai kwamba hawezi kurudi nchini humo
============================

Pakistan's ex-military ruler Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death in the high treason case by a special court here, according to media reports.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, handed Musharraf, 76, death sentence in the long-drawn high treason case against him for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

The former army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

The special court — comprising Justice Seth, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court — announced the verdict it had reserved on November 19, the Dawn newspaper reported.
 
Aliyekuwa raisi wa Pakistani wakati wa uvamizi wa Marekani nchini Afghanistani amehukumiwa kunyongwa.Ni hukumu anayostahiki kwa kukaribisha maangamizi kwa raia jirani na wale wa nchini mwake
Amesababisha mauwaji ya watu wengi sana na ameutia aibu umma wa kiislamu kuwa na mtu mwenye akili mbaya kama yake na aliyekosa ubinadamu.
Nadhani huu hukumu kwa vile yuko nje ni hukumu hewa.Kama wakitaka watu wengine walioshirikiana naye bado wapo wengi ndani ya nchi.Na hukumu ambazo zinastahiki watawala wa enzi hizo wa nchi za Afghanistan,Iraq,Saudi Arabia,Qattar,Uturuki,Oman na kwengineko.
 
Ami said:
Aliyekuwa raisi wa Pakistani wakati wa uvamizi wa Marekani nchini Afghanistani amehukumiwa kunyongwa.Ni hukumu anayostahiki kwa kukaribisha maangamizi kwa raia jirani na wale wa nchini mwake
Amesababisha mauwaji ya watu wengi sana na ameutia aibu umma wa kiislamu kuwa na mtu mwenye akili mbaya kama yake na aliyekosa ubinadamu.
Nadhani huu hukumu kwa vile yuko nje ni hukumu hewa.Kama wakitaka watu wengine walioshirikiana naye bado wapo wengi ndani ya nchi.Na hukumu ambazo zinastahiki watawala wa enzi hizo wa nchi za Afghanistan,Iraq,Saudi Arabia,Qattar,Uturuki,Oman na kwengineko.
Amii punguza basi muhemko atiiiii

Maendeleo hayana chama
 
