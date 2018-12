Rais Magufuli: Wafanyabiashara msiponunua Korosho kwa bei reasonable, Serikali tutanunua kwa siku mbili tu

President Magufuli has given orders that cashewnut price should not go below 3,000 Tshs per kilogram. He said this to cashewnut traders in a meeting held at Mwl. Nyerere's hall in Dar es Salaam.



He told the buyers that if they refuse to buy them at the price, the government would buy the cashewnuts. He insisted that the Government supports the riot by farmers to reject the price proposed by buyers in the first three auctions.



"The government has money and is able to buy the cashewnuts from Lindi and Mtwara in just two days. We have bought a plane, we have built a railway we can not fail to buy the cashewnuts.



"The government is supporting farmers to reject the proposed price, and that is why when the board leader threatened the farmers to comply with the price he was fired and will never return to that board.



In addition, he has stated that any decision made by the board concerning cashewnuts must be presented first to the Government before execution