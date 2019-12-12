gango2
Rais Magufuli akizungumza na wajumbe wa Halmashauri Kuu ya Taifa ya Chama cha Mapinduzi leo amesema Ndege yetu iliyokuwa imeshikiliwa Canada imeachiwa huru na itatangazwa siku itakapopokelewa. Pia Rais Magufuli amesema safari hii ndege hii itapokelewa Mwanza (tarehe itatangazwa).
“Ndege yetu iliyokuwa inashikiliwa Canada imeachiliwa, wananchi watatangaziwa tarehe ya kuwasili ili wakaipokea na tutaipokelea hapa Mwanza.” Alisema
Itakumbukwa Mamlaka nchini Canada zilikamata ndege ya Tanzania aina ya Bombardier Q400. Kutokana na shauri la kesi iliyofunguliwa na mkulima mstaafu raia wa Namibia Hermanus Steyn
President Magufuli announces that the impounded Bombardier Q400 has been released and it will be received in Mwanza.
While speaking at the CCM National Executive Committee in Mwanza region, President Magufuli said the date of its arrival is yet to be announced, saying the public will be notified.
The aircraft was seized in Canada following a compensation claim between Tanzania and Hermanus Steyn, a retired farmer.
In response to this, many have insisted that more information should have been released so the public is aware of what has led to the release. Some have questioned whether Steyn’s debt has been cleared and others have thanked the President for ensuring that the aircract comes home.
