News Alert: Rais Magufuli: Ndege yetu Bombardier Q400 iliyokuwa ikishikiliwa Canada imeachiwa, itapokelewa Mwanza, tarehe 14/12/2019

gango2

gango2

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2011
Messages
1,680
Points
2,000
gango2

gango2

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 31, 2011
1,680 2,000
Rais Magufuli akizungumza na wajumbe wa Halmashauri Kuu ya Taifa ya Chama cha Mapinduzi leo amesema Ndege yetu iliyokuwa imeshikiliwa Canada imeachiwa huru na itatangazwa siku itakapopokelewa. Pia Rais Magufuli amesema safari hii ndege hii itapokelewa Mwanza (tarehe itatangazwa).

“Ndege yetu iliyokuwa inashikiliwa Canada imeachiliwa, wananchi watatangaziwa tarehe ya kuwasili ili wakaipokea na tutaipokelea hapa Mwanza.” Alisema

Itakumbukwa Mamlaka nchini Canada zilikamata ndege ya Tanzania aina ya Bombardier Q400. Kutokana na shauri la kesi iliyofunguliwa na mkulima mstaafu raia wa Namibia Hermanus Steyn

1576136762424.png


ZAIDI SOMA:
www.jamiiforums.com

Prof. Kabudi: Ndege ya Tanzania, Bombardier Q400 imekamatwa Canada na kesi ipo Mahakamani

Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje na Ushirikiano wa Afrika Mashariki, Profesa Palamagamba Kabudi Kabudi amesema ndege ya Tanzania Bombardier Q400 iliyokuwa iwasili nchini hivi karibuni imekamatwa nchini Canada na kesi ipo Mahakamani NDEGE NYINGINE YA TANZANIA YAKAMATWA CANADA - Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje na...
www.jamiiforums.com www.jamiiforums.com
 
For the English Audience
President Magufuli announces that the impounded Bombardier Q400 has been released and it will be received in Mwanza.

While speaking at the CCM National Executive Committee in Mwanza region, President Magufuli said the date of its arrival is yet to be announced, saying the public will be notified.

The aircraft was seized in Canada following a compensation claim between Tanzania and Hermanus Steyn, a retired farmer.

In response to this, many have insisted that more information should have been released so the public is aware of what has led to the release. Some have questioned whether Steyn’s debt has been cleared and others have thanked the President for ensuring that the aircract comes home.
Erythrocyte

Erythrocyte

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 6, 2012
Messages
65,976
Points
2,000
Erythrocyte

Erythrocyte

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 6, 2012
65,976 2,000
Rais Magufuli amesema Ndege ya Tanzania aina ya Bombardier Q400 iliyokuwa ikishikiliwa nchini Canada imeachiwa na itapokelewa jijini Mwanza hivi karibuni.

Rais Magufuli akiwa Mwanza kushiriki Semina ya Wajumbe wa Halmashauri Kuu ya CCM ya Taifa, amesema kwamba 'Kwa taarifa tu, Ndege yetu iliyokuwa imeshikiliwa Canada imeachiwa, mtatangaziwa siku ya kuipokea na itapokelewa hapa Mwanza”
 
B

Besta Mlagila

Member
Joined
May 29, 2018
Messages
55
Points
125
B

Besta Mlagila

Member
Joined May 29, 2018
55 125
Rais wa Tanzania, John Magufuli amesema ndege ya Tanzania aina ya Bombardier Q400 iliyokuwa imekamatwa nchini Canada imeachiliwa na wananchi wajiandae kuipokea katika Uwanja wa Ndege jijini Mwanza. Akifungua mkutano wa Halmashauri Kuu ya chama tawala cha CCM leo Alhamisi Desemba 12, 2019 jijini Mwanza, Rais Magufuli amesema, “ndege yetu iliyokuwa inashikiliwa Canada imeachiliwa, wananchi watatangaziwa tarehe ya kuwasili ili wakaipokea na tutaipokelea hapa Mwanza.” Novemba 23, 2019, wakati wa hafla ya kuapishwa kwa mabalozi, Waziri wa Mambo ya Nje wa Tanzania, Profesa Palamagamba Kabudi alisema, “ndege imekamatwa na kesi ipo mahakamani. Aliyesababisha ni yuleyule (Steyn) aliyesababisha ndege yetu kuzuiwa Afrika Kusini.”

Alisema aliyesababisha Bombardier kukamatwa ni Hermanus Steyn, raia wa Afrika Kusini ambaye alifungua kesi ya madai Mahakama Kuu nchini Afrika Kusini akidai fidia ya dola 33 milioni. Kesi hiyo ilisababisha Mahakama hiyo kuizuia ndege ya Tanzania aina ya Airbus A220-300 kuondoka nchini humo Agosti, 2019. Steyn, anadai fidia baada ya mali zake kutaifishwa na Serikali ya Tanzania mwaka 1980. Hata hivyo, Septemba 3, 2019 mahakama hiyo iliamuru ndege hiyo iliyokuwa imezuiwa katika uwanja wa ndege wa Oliver Tambo kuachiwa baada ya Serikali kushinda kesi bila kutoa fedha yoyote.
 
nipekidogo

nipekidogo

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2019
Messages
718
Points
980
nipekidogo

nipekidogo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 17, 2019
718 980
Barbarosa said:
Na Mbowe na chadema rasmi wamemtosa Tundu Lisu, sasa yuko (Tundu Lisu) mwenyewe, uongo huzunguka tu lkn haujawahi kumfikisha mtu popote mbele ya safari.
Click to expand...
Bila shaka unamaanisha kuomba kwake poooo ni kumtosa Lisu!! Usaliti ni mbaya sana

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
miss zomboko Serikali yaanza mazungumzo kwa ajili ya kununua ndege nyingine ya mizigo Jukwaa la Siasa 30
elivina shambuni Usichokijua kuhusu ndege mpya iliyopokelewa leo na Rais Magufuli Jukwaa la Siasa 48
BASIASI Angalizo kwa haters mkiona faya inamwagia maji ndege haijaungua ile ni salute msije humu kukurupuka inawaka moto Jukwaa la Siasa 241
J Dunia inamuelewa Rais Magufuli Watalii zaidi ya 700 wakiwa na ndege 3 kutoka Israel wawasili nchini Jukwaa la Siasa 45
J Mpanda: Rais Magufuli azindua safari za ndege kati ya Dsm - Mpanda Jukwaa la Siasa 86
Similar threads
Serikali yaanza mazungumzo kwa ajili ya kununua ndege nyingine ya mizigo
Usichokijua kuhusu ndege mpya iliyopokelewa leo na Rais Magufuli
Angalizo kwa haters mkiona faya inamwagia maji ndege haijaungua ile ni salute msije humu kukurupuka inawaka moto
Dunia inamuelewa Rais Magufuli Watalii zaidi ya 700 wakiwa na ndege 3 kutoka Israel wawasili nchini
Mpanda: Rais Magufuli azindua safari za ndege kati ya Dsm - Mpanda

Forum statistics

Threads 1,366,831
Members 521,570
Posts 33,378,825

FOLLOW US

Top