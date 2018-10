Rais Magufuli awasimamisha kazi RPC Kagera Ollomi na OCD, OC/CID, OCS wa Kyerwa

Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli has suspended four senior police officers in Kagera over coffee smuggling allegations.

The officers who have been suspended are, Kagera Regional Police Commander Mr Augustine Ollomi, the Kyerwa Officer Commanding District Justine Joseph, Criminal Investigation Detective in Kyerwa district Mr Everist Kivuyo and the head of Kyera police station Mr Robert Marwa.

A statement issued by Statehouse on October 8, said the President has suspended the four officers to pave way for investigation into an alleged coffee smuggling syndicate, which smuggles coffee to neighbouring countries.

The President directed the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Maj. Gen Jacob Kingu and Inspector General of Police(IGP) Simon Sirro to make sure that a thorough investigation is conducted and action is taken to those, who would be found guilty.

During his visit to the region, the Prime Minister Mr. Kassim Majaliwa ordered the IGP to transfer the now suspended officers to other regions.

The president, however, issued a statement directing that they should instead be suspended.

Yesterday morning the Police Spokesperson, Mr. Barnabas Mwakalukwa said that Mr Joseph will be transferred to Iringa to pave the way for an investigation into an alleged coffee smuggling racket.