RAIS MAGUFULI ATWAA TUZO NYINGINE KUBWA AFRIKA

BREAKING NEWS: Rais Magufuli ametwaa tuzo nyingine tena ya jarida mashuhuri la Uingereza, African Leadership Magazine (ALM), akitwaa tuzo ya upande wa uongozi katika siasa na maendeleo Afrika:FUNGUA LINK JUU AU SOMA HAPA CHINI:AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE PERSONS OF THE YEAR AWARD & INDUCTION INTO THE CEOS HALL OF FAME, JOHANNESBURG-2019By Boma Benjy - Senior Contributor (ALM Staff) - 08/01/2019Driving African Growth & Prosperity through Private Sector MobilizationSandton Convention Centre,Johannesburg, South AfricaFebruary 22, 2019About the EventThe annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award is designed to showcase and celebrate Africa’s finest business, political and diplomatic leaders who are contributing to the continent’s growth and development.The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award, which is in its 7th run, is in keeping with our tradition of presenting the sides of the continent, which hardly finds placement on the global mainstream media and celebrating exemplary leadership and individuals who have contributed to shaping the global perception of the African continent. These group of Africans are the Game-Changers, who are doing things differently towards re-positioning the African continent.Remarkably, this year, African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year was consigned to four broad themes: – Africans whose activities, policies and actions have contributed to ‘Investments into Africa’s young people, jobs & wealth creation; promotion sustainable peace & development, delivering of democratic values; & the promotion of Africa’s image globally‘; in arriving at their decisions. Sustainable peace is a precursor to development in the continent, hence, the need to encourage state and non-state actors to contribute towards the pursuit of sustainable peace on the continent.The African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame and Awards 2019This year, African Leadership Magazine has also meritoriously selected from a shortlist of nominees, leading business CEOs across the continent, to be inducted into the African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame, an award ceremony, at the sidelines of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year. The African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame is an exclusive club of top Chief Executives from across the continent who have continuously exhibited a passion and commitment to diligence, success and transformational leadership in their bid to make Africa prosperous.The African Banker AwardsThe African Banker Awards is designed by African Leadership Magazine as an annual event to recognize professionalism, innovation and excellence in Africa’s banking and financial services sector. The event is held annually as part of the African Leadership Magazine’s Persons of the Year Award.ALM Persons of the Year 2018 Winners are:African of the Year 2018:H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia – winnerAfrican Female Leader of the Year 2018:Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Sec. Gen. UN, NigeriaALM Person of the Year 2018 – Educational DevelopmentMohammed Indimi, Oriental Energy, Nigeria – WinnerALM Person of the Year 2018 – Employment GenerationAtiku Abubakar, Nigeria – WinnerALM Person of the Year 2018 – Political LeadershipPresident John Pombe Magufuli, President of Tanzania – WinnerALM Person of the Year 2018 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to SocietyTony Elumelu, Heirs Holding, Nigeria – WinnerALM Young Person of the Year 2018Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry, Botswana- WinnerThe African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, which has become the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, recorded an upsurge of 20% votes from the African Diaspora this year. In addition to the winners, a special ALM Commendation citation shall be presented to the most distinguished runners-up, which includes:African of the Year Commendation citation:H.E. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, former President of BotswanaAfrican Female Leader of the Year Commendation citation:H.E Graça Machel DBE, South Africa,ALM Person of the Year -Educational Development Commendation CitationFred Swaniker, African Leadership development Academy, GhanaALM Person of the Year Employment Generation Commendation citationChristo Wiese, Shoprite, South AfricaALM Person of the Year – Political Leadership Commendation citationH.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of GhanaALM Person of the Year – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society Commendation citationMohamed Al Kettani – CEO Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco,ALM Young Person of the Year Commendation citationSangu Delle, CEO, Golden Palm Investment, GhanaEVENT HIGHLIGHTSHigh-level panel and Keynote PresentationAfrican Persons of the Year AwardsFirst class South African musical entertainmentInduction into the ALM CEO’s Hall of Fame 2019Unrivalled Networking OpportunitiesBanking and Public Sector Excellence ShowcaseAnd lots more…