RAIS MAGUFULI ATWAA TUZO NYINGINE KUBWA AFRIKA

- Joined
- Jan 8, 2014
- Messages
- 474
- Likes
- 177
- Points
- 60
maramla
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 8, 2014
474 177 60
AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE PERSONS OF THE YEAR AWARD & INDUCTION INTO THE CEOS HALL OF FAME, JOHANNESBURG-2019 - African Leadership Magazine
BREAKING NEWS: Rais Magufuli ametwaa tuzo nyingine tena ya jarida mashuhuri la Uingereza, African Leadership Magazine (ALM), akitwaa tuzo ya upande wa uongozi katika siasa na maendeleo Afrika
:FUNGUA LINK JUU AU SOMA HAPA CHINI:
AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE PERSONS OF THE YEAR AWARD & INDUCTION INTO THE CEOS HALL OF FAME, JOHANNESBURG-2019
By Boma Benjy - Senior Contributor (ALM Staff) - 08/01/2019
Driving African Growth & Prosperity through Private Sector Mobilization
Sandton Convention Centre,
Johannesburg, South Africa
February 22, 2019
About the Event
The annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award is designed to showcase and celebrate Africa’s finest business, political and diplomatic leaders who are contributing to the continent’s growth and development.
The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award, which is in its 7th run, is in keeping with our tradition of presenting the sides of the continent, which hardly finds placement on the global mainstream media and celebrating exemplary leadership and individuals who have contributed to shaping the global perception of the African continent. These group of Africans are the Game-Changers, who are doing things differently towards re-positioning the African continent.
Remarkably, this year, African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year was consigned to four broad themes: – Africans whose activities, policies and actions have contributed to ‘Investments into Africa’s young people, jobs & wealth creation; promotion sustainable peace & development, delivering of democratic values; & the promotion of Africa’s image globally‘; in arriving at their decisions. Sustainable peace is a precursor to development in the continent, hence, the need to encourage state and non-state actors to contribute towards the pursuit of sustainable peace on the continent.
The African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame and Awards 2019
This year, African Leadership Magazine has also meritoriously selected from a shortlist of nominees, leading business CEOs across the continent, to be inducted into the African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame, an award ceremony, at the sidelines of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year. The African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame is an exclusive club of top Chief Executives from across the continent who have continuously exhibited a passion and commitment to diligence, success and transformational leadership in their bid to make Africa prosperous.
The African Banker Awards
The African Banker Awards is designed by African Leadership Magazine as an annual event to recognize professionalism, innovation and excellence in Africa’s banking and financial services sector. The event is held annually as part of the African Leadership Magazine’s Persons of the Year Award.
ALM Persons of the Year 2018 Winners are:
African of the Year 2018:
H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia – winner
African Female Leader of the Year 2018:
Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Sec. Gen. UN, Nigeria
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Educational Development
Mohammed Indimi, Oriental Energy, Nigeria – Winner
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Employment Generation
Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria – Winner
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Political Leadership
President John Pombe Magufuli, President of Tanzania – Winner
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society
Tony Elumelu, Heirs Holding, Nigeria – Winner
ALM Young Person of the Year 2018
Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry, Botswana- Winner
The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, which has become the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, recorded an upsurge of 20% votes from the African Diaspora this year. In addition to the winners, a special ALM Commendation citation shall be presented to the most distinguished runners-up, which includes:
African of the Year Commendation citation:
H.E. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, former President of Botswana
African Female Leader of the Year Commendation citation:
H.E Graça Machel DBE, South Africa,
ALM Person of the Year -Educational Development Commendation Citation
Fred Swaniker, African Leadership development Academy, Ghana
ALM Person of the Year Employment Generation Commendation citation
Christo Wiese, Shoprite, South Africa
ALM Person of the Year – Political Leadership Commendation citation
H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
ALM Person of the Year – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society Commendation citation
Mohamed Al Kettani – CEO Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco,
ALM Young Person of the Year Commendation citation
Sangu Delle, CEO, Golden Palm Investment, Ghana
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
High-level panel and Keynote Presentation
African Persons of the Year Awards
First class South African musical entertainment
Induction into the ALM CEO’s Hall of Fame 2019
Unrivalled Networking Opportunities
Banking and Public Sector Excellence Showcase
And lots more…
BREAKING NEWS: Rais Magufuli ametwaa tuzo nyingine tena ya jarida mashuhuri la Uingereza, African Leadership Magazine (ALM), akitwaa tuzo ya upande wa uongozi katika siasa na maendeleo Afrika
:FUNGUA LINK JUU AU SOMA HAPA CHINI:
AFRICAN LEADERSHIP MAGAZINE PERSONS OF THE YEAR AWARD & INDUCTION INTO THE CEOS HALL OF FAME, JOHANNESBURG-2019
By Boma Benjy - Senior Contributor (ALM Staff) - 08/01/2019
Driving African Growth & Prosperity through Private Sector Mobilization
Sandton Convention Centre,
Johannesburg, South Africa
February 22, 2019
About the Event
The annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award is designed to showcase and celebrate Africa’s finest business, political and diplomatic leaders who are contributing to the continent’s growth and development.
The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award, which is in its 7th run, is in keeping with our tradition of presenting the sides of the continent, which hardly finds placement on the global mainstream media and celebrating exemplary leadership and individuals who have contributed to shaping the global perception of the African continent. These group of Africans are the Game-Changers, who are doing things differently towards re-positioning the African continent.
Remarkably, this year, African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year was consigned to four broad themes: – Africans whose activities, policies and actions have contributed to ‘Investments into Africa’s young people, jobs & wealth creation; promotion sustainable peace & development, delivering of democratic values; & the promotion of Africa’s image globally‘; in arriving at their decisions. Sustainable peace is a precursor to development in the continent, hence, the need to encourage state and non-state actors to contribute towards the pursuit of sustainable peace on the continent.
The African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame and Awards 2019
This year, African Leadership Magazine has also meritoriously selected from a shortlist of nominees, leading business CEOs across the continent, to be inducted into the African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame, an award ceremony, at the sidelines of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year. The African Leadership CEO’s Hall of Fame is an exclusive club of top Chief Executives from across the continent who have continuously exhibited a passion and commitment to diligence, success and transformational leadership in their bid to make Africa prosperous.
The African Banker Awards
The African Banker Awards is designed by African Leadership Magazine as an annual event to recognize professionalism, innovation and excellence in Africa’s banking and financial services sector. The event is held annually as part of the African Leadership Magazine’s Persons of the Year Award.
ALM Persons of the Year 2018 Winners are:
African of the Year 2018:
H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia – winner
African Female Leader of the Year 2018:
Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Sec. Gen. UN, Nigeria
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Educational Development
Mohammed Indimi, Oriental Energy, Nigeria – Winner
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Employment Generation
Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria – Winner
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Political Leadership
President John Pombe Magufuli, President of Tanzania – Winner
ALM Person of the Year 2018 – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society
Tony Elumelu, Heirs Holding, Nigeria – Winner
ALM Young Person of the Year 2018
Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry, Botswana- Winner
The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, which has become the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, recorded an upsurge of 20% votes from the African Diaspora this year. In addition to the winners, a special ALM Commendation citation shall be presented to the most distinguished runners-up, which includes:
African of the Year Commendation citation:
H.E. Seretse Khama Ian Khama, former President of Botswana
African Female Leader of the Year Commendation citation:
H.E Graça Machel DBE, South Africa,
ALM Person of the Year -Educational Development Commendation Citation
Fred Swaniker, African Leadership development Academy, Ghana
ALM Person of the Year Employment Generation Commendation citation
Christo Wiese, Shoprite, South Africa
ALM Person of the Year – Political Leadership Commendation citation
H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana
ALM Person of the Year – Philanthropy & Charitable Contributions to Society Commendation citation
Mohamed Al Kettani – CEO Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco,
ALM Young Person of the Year Commendation citation
Sangu Delle, CEO, Golden Palm Investment, Ghana
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
High-level panel and Keynote Presentation
African Persons of the Year Awards
First class South African musical entertainment
Induction into the ALM CEO’s Hall of Fame 2019
Unrivalled Networking Opportunities
Banking and Public Sector Excellence Showcase
And lots more…