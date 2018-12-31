Rais Magufuli atajwa katika orodha ya viongozi 5 bora Afrika 2018

Ukiwa ni mwisho wa mwaka 2018 jarida la mtandaoni la Africa54 latoa orodha ya viongozi wa bara la Afrika waliofanya vizuri kwa mwaka 2018



Katika orodha hiyo aliyekuwa Rais wa Botswana, Ian Khama ameshika namba 1. Ingawa ameondoka madarakani lakini anasifika kwa kutengeneza ajira, miundombinu, usawa na mageuzi katika nyanja mbalimbali nchini kwake



Namba 2 imeshikwa na Rais John Magufuli wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania. Amewekwa kwenye orodha hii kwa kupambana na rushwa, elimu bure, ujenzi wa reli ya kisasa na miundombinu



Namba 3 imeenda kwa Abiy Ahmed kiongozi wa Ethiopia yeye ameingia kwenye orodha hii kwa kufanikiwa kuanza kuleta usawa kwenye jamii ya nchi hiyo na demokrasia



Ameena Ghulib Fakim wa Mauritius ameshika namba 4 huku akitajwa kwa kupigania usawa na haki za RAIA



Rais wa Rwanda, Paul Kagame ametajwa namba 5 anapongezwa kwa kuijenga Rwanda mpya baada ya mauaji ya Kimbari mwaka 1994





======



As we end the year 2018 and welcome the incredible 2019, our online magazine readers were asked to simply comment: who is your best African President for the year 2018- a leader who is not common to have one in Africa "UnAfrican" because of his/her incredible performance, leadership, focus, courage and great result.



#1 IAN KHAMA-Botswana: Always cool in leading the small country into tremendous social and economic transfomations including quality infrastructure, access to social services and job creation. Although he left office this year many Africans consider him as one of those "UnAfricans."



# DR.JOHN MAGUFULI-Tanzania: Did wonders for his country in three years probably than any other African leaders; He is remembered for offering free education, revamped national airliner with 7 new planes, started construction of Standard Gauge Railway and increased access to healthcare. Is a known staunch anti corruption fighter. He is really "UnAfrican."



3. ABIY AHMED-Ethiopia: He came into power in April, 2018 as Ethiopia's 15th Prime Minister and quickly fell in love with many. He is transforming Ethiopia into a more democratic and socially viable country including freeing jailed government opponents.



4. AMEENA GHULIB-FAKIM-Mauritius: Until her resignation following a credit card spendind scandal, Ameena was credited for her unwaivering pursuit of social justice and human development in the country. Africa has lost a great daughter, a great "UnAfrican" indeed.



5. PAUL KAGAME-Rwanda: Despite the aways democracy jibe, many Africans are still in love with Kagame for his transformation of a once genocide inflicted coutry into EAC economic hub.



Source: Africa54