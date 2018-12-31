Rais Magufuli atajwa katika orodha ya viongozi 5 bora Afrika 2018


Kurzweil

Kurzweil

Kurzweil

Kurzweil

#1
Ukiwa ni mwisho wa mwaka 2018 jarida la mtandaoni la Africa54 latoa orodha ya viongozi wa bara la Afrika waliofanya vizuri kwa mwaka 2018

Katika orodha hiyo aliyekuwa Rais wa Botswana, Ian Khama ameshika namba 1. Ingawa ameondoka madarakani lakini anasifika kwa kutengeneza ajira, miundombinu, usawa na mageuzi katika nyanja mbalimbali nchini kwake

Namba 2 imeshikwa na Rais John Magufuli wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania. Amewekwa kwenye orodha hii kwa kupambana na rushwa, elimu bure, ujenzi wa reli ya kisasa na miundombinu

Namba 3 imeenda kwa Abiy Ahmed kiongozi wa Ethiopia yeye ameingia kwenye orodha hii kwa kufanikiwa kuanza kuleta usawa kwenye jamii ya nchi hiyo na demokrasia

Ameena Ghulib Fakim wa Mauritius ameshika namba 4 huku akitajwa kwa kupigania usawa na haki za RAIA

Rais wa Rwanda, Paul Kagame ametajwa namba 5 anapongezwa kwa kuijenga Rwanda mpya baada ya mauaji ya Kimbari mwaka 1994


======

As we end the year 2018 and welcome the incredible 2019, our online magazine readers were asked to simply comment: who is your best African President for the year 2018- a leader who is not common to have one in Africa "UnAfrican" because of his/her incredible performance, leadership, focus, courage and great result.

#1 IAN KHAMA-Botswana: Always cool in leading the small country into tremendous social and economic transfomations including quality infrastructure, access to social services and job creation. Although he left office this year many Africans consider him as one of those "UnAfricans."

# DR.JOHN MAGUFULI-Tanzania: Did wonders for his country in three years probably than any other African leaders; He is remembered for offering free education, revamped national airliner with 7 new planes, started construction of Standard Gauge Railway and increased access to healthcare. Is a known staunch anti corruption fighter. He is really "UnAfrican."

3. ABIY AHMED-Ethiopia: He came into power in April, 2018 as Ethiopia's 15th Prime Minister and quickly fell in love with many. He is transforming Ethiopia into a more democratic and socially viable country including freeing jailed government opponents.

4. AMEENA GHULIB-FAKIM-Mauritius: Until her resignation following a credit card spendind scandal, Ameena was credited for her unwaivering pursuit of social justice and human development in the country. Africa has lost a great daughter, a great "UnAfrican" indeed.

5. PAUL KAGAME-Rwanda: Despite the aways democracy jibe, many Africans are still in love with Kagame for his transformation of a once genocide inflicted coutry into EAC economic hub.

Source: Africa54
 
Bowie

Bowie

Bowie

Bowie

#6
Halafu bado mnaponda

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
B

Babuu Rogger

B

Babuu Rogger

#7
Haya mambo mengine haya ebu myaache maana mnakuwa kama kupe, unakaa unawaza siku moja asogee karibu inawezekana ukabahatisha hata ukuu wa wilaya..
 
N

Nnyindojihadini

N

Nnyindojihadini

#9
Safi sana, uzuri wenyewe wanaangalia hata waliomaliza vipindi vya uongozi kama huyo wa Botswana. Hapo tu.
 
Madihani

Madihani

Madihani

Madihani

#10
Watumishi wa Umma mna hali gani?
Mimi naombea machafuko tu ili kumtoa Dikteta
 
Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

Magonjwa Mtambuka

#11
Makamanda wanaogopa kusoma hapa.
 
Fullfilledtruth

Fullfilledtruth

Fullfilledtruth

Fullfilledtruth

#12
Kafie mbele huko na upunguwani wako, unataka Magufuli akuwekee pesa katika akaunti yako nakati hata ashuke Mungu chini bado tu hatuwezi kulingana kimaendeleo?

Komaa kwa bidii sana wewe mtoto wa kiume na acha kupenda penda urahisi wa maisha sababu hata ngome ya Rumi haikujengwa kwa siku 1

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
S

Salary Slip

S

Salary Slip

#15
Waliofanya hii kazi watuombe radhi watanzania kama hii habari ni ya kweli.

CAG mwenyewe analaumu Bunge kwa kushindwa kuismamia serikali katika maswala ya ufisadi alafu wanakuja na habari ya hovyo kama hii.

Katika nchi ambayo vyombo vya habari vinabanwa,Bunge limekuwa dhaifu huku whistle lower wakitishwa, utasameje nchi hiyo imedhibiti rushwa?
 
Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

#16
mungu yupi huyu aliejuu
 
F

french

F

french

#18
I love the word he is really unafrican

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
