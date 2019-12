Rais MAGUFULI Aguswa na kifo cha ALI MFURUKI

Msiba mzito huu poleni sana Tanzania, Poleni sana Ethiopia.



Is Africa really "rising" | Ali Mufuruki | TEDxEuston

Published on 30 Dec 2014

Is Africa really "rising"



ALI A. MUFURUKI :

holds a B.Sc.in Mechanical Eng. Design from the Reutlingen University, Germany, 1986. He was a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tanzania Central Bank, Member of the Board Directors Technoserve, Inc. of Washington, DC and Board Member of Nation Media Group of Kenya .He currently serves as Chairman of the Board Wananchi Group Holdings Kenya, Chairman of The CEOs’ Roundtable of Tanzania, Trustee–Mandela Institute of Development Studies (MINDS), Johannesburg, South Africa, Chairman of the Board of Chai Bora Ltd, Tanzania, Chairman of Muhimbili University (MUHAS) Grants Committee, Council Member of Dodoma University, Member of the Presidential Investors Roundtable of Uganda (PIRT), Member of the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), Member of the Advisory Group on Sub-Saharan Africa (AGSA) for the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He is a Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute Class of 2001 Founder and Chairman of The Africa Leadership Initiative (ALI) East Africa. Mufuruki is married with four children.

Source : TEDx Talks



