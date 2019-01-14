R Kelly’s lawyer confirms singer’s marriage to Aaliyah when she was just 15


Steve Greenberg appeared on Good Morning America where he addressed the recent allegations of rape, abuse and statutory rape made about his client on the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R Kelly.

He was asked if the Ignition singer, real name Robert, was ever in a relationship with a woman who was below the age of consent, to which Greenberg replied that Kelly ‘absolutely’ denied being with an underage girl.

Presenter Lindsey Davis went further, and asked him explicitly: ‘Was he married to Aaliyah when she was 15?’

Greenberg responded: ‘He was married to her when she as 15. Elvis was married to Priscilla.’

This refers to a marriage between Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, who was 16 years old when she married the rocker.
Davis continued to press Greenberg, and asked him, ’15 is not of the age of legal consent, right?’

Greenberg defends R Kelly however, by claiming the star didn’t know she was underage.

‘Right,’ he went on to say, ‘except my understanding is that she did not claim to be 15. And in order to get married she had to lie about her age.’

'And he [R Kelly] is saying he had no idea,’ replied Davis.

‘No idea,’ Greenberg confirmed.

Greenberg’s statement seems to contradict a 1994 interview on BET with R Kelly and Aaliyah that made mention of the fact that she was in high school at the time.

Earlier in the interview Greenberg said he hoped the rapper would sue Lifetime ‘for defamation, because people should not be able to do this to someone.’

Vibe first broke the story of Aaliyah and R Kelly’s marriage in 1995, and Jovante Cunningham, the rapper’s former dancer, claims she saw Kelly having sex with Aaliyah when she was only 15 years old.

‘[I saw] things that an adult should not be doing with a child,’ she said. ‘He was having sex with Aaliyah.

‘[You] get on the bus there are bunks and these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don’t want anyone to see you sleeping.

‘It just so happened we were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing. It was prank time when the door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah.’

Aaliyah’s family and R Kelly denied this happening, and denied that the pair got married despite a marriage certificate which claimed Aaliyah was 18 instead of 15 at the time.

Huyo msela mafia kweli. Chuchu za 15 zitakuwa si mchezo. Aaliyah alikuwa kisu balaa.
 
biashara ya kusema ooh sijui mtoto kumanyoko ,hizo ni sheria za wazungu m,mungu kasema mwanamke akivunja ungo na mboo inapita ni kutombwa tu kwa kwenda mbele hamna kosa hapo
 
kwanini watu weusi wana kesi nyingi za kingono?
 
R kelly kama bado yuko marekani mpaka saa hizi imekula kwake.Alafu jamaa ukimuangalia tu anaonekana ni pervert.Nasubiri muendelezo wa sakata la Weinstein sasa.

Child abuse and molestation is real,inafaa uanzishwe uzi wa wahanga wa hili,kuna mengi yakujadili.

kiuhalisia ilianza mwaka 1996 tiffany hawkins alimshataki kelly kwa kumfanyisha threesome akiwa na miaka 17

ila aaliyah alitakiwa atoe ushahidi aligoma kutumika kama shahidi kwenye kesi so kesi ikakosa ushahisi ikawa setled nje ya mahakama kwa kelly kumlipa tiffany £196000

then mwaka 2002 ikatoka video ikimuonyesha kelly akimkojolea dogo wa miaka 16 na kusex naye... pia kesi ilikosa ushahidi baada ya dogo/demu kuingia mitini na kugoma kutoa ushahidi mwaka 2008 kelly alifutiwa mashtaka

hii ya sasa mashahidi wengi sana wakiwemo Mke wake wa zamani, kaka yake kelly, mtoto wake kelly, mameneja wake wa zamani na wahanga kibai wamejitokeza kutoa ushahidi kwenye documentary inaitwa surviving rkelly

hii ya sasa ni ngoma nzito sidhani kama jamaa atachomoka...na hata akichomoka atabaki broke...maana biashara zake zote zimekwama...radio na tv zimegoma kupiga nyimbo zake mitandao maarufu ya kuuza nyimbo na album wamefuta nyimbo za kelly zote... makampuni yalimpa endorsement yote yamevunja mikataba na kelly... jengo alilokuwa anajenga studio mwenye nyumba kamfukuza kelly inshort kabakia na money in the bank na kesi hizi huwa zinatumia mabilioni ya shilingi huku yeye akiwa haingizi kitu a

anatia huruma sana jamaa

