R Kelly akimbilia maombi,

Nifah said: Kwahiyo wabake, wadhalilishe wanawake na watoto waachwe kwavile ni magwiji weusi?



Mfano ungekuwa unaishi US na R. Kelly akamharibu binti yako ungemuacha kisa tu ni legend?





Nope but experience and trend show us that the whites tends to bury the history of the greatness of a blackman whenever the chance occurs... Reference is made from limb chopping by Belgians in Congo, cutting nose of black statues in Egypt, the killing of Martin Luther King and mud slinging of these celebrities now.The white man is on the mission to wipe out our history.