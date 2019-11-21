Queen sacks Prince Andrew: Monarch summons distraught Duke of York to Buckingham Palace, orders him to step down from public duties and strips him of

The Queen put on a brave face last night after summoning sex scandal-hit Prince Andrew to Buckingham Palace to strip him of all royal duties.
Her Majesty’s extraordinary intervention came after intense lobbying from Prince Charles.

1574364371069.jpeg

 
Malcom Lumumba said:
Jews like Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein are a living proof of white mens' canality and debauchery. But look, R.Kelly and Bill Cosby are the only ones to blame for sexual pervesion, whom by comparison to these white elites are nothing but kindergarten babies.
Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent working child sex ring to entrapp influential figures to have sex with kids and then blackmail them for the benefit of zionist course.

Dig deeper, Understand how the world work
 
