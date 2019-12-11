Putin: Afrika haitajitawala milele, wanawaamini wazungu kuliko kuliko watu wao, wanasomesha watu wao lakini kazi wanapewa Wachina na Wazungu

VLADIMIR PUTIN OF RUSSIA VOMITS ANOTHER TRUTH ABOUT AFRICA

"Gaddafi has been Africa's Best President".

Africa will never be independent, Africans believe in Europeans, Americans and Chinese more than themselves. They do not trust each other, African engineers / technocrats do not have the platform to practice what they have studied.

They hire Chinese people to build roads for themselves. A white man will commit a crime in Africa but no action will be taken because the African authorities consider us whites as half gods, which is far from the truth. A black man can be kidnapped in Europe, harassed and even killed, but no African authority can even challenge him.

Africans present themselves as weak, hopeless people, especially when dealing with Europeans and Americans. They are their own enemies. They hate each other, allowing their colonial masters to continue to explore their resources. As far as I know, Africa is the chosen continent, chosen by God, it is a blessed continent and it is time for Africans to realize that they are in a place where Americans, Europeans and Chinese people are jealous and would like to be.

Do not compare the African weather with any other weather … African soil can feed all Europe, America and Asia, but their problem is one, “THEIR LEADERS”. As far as I’m concerned, their best president has always been Gaddafi.
 
Haijalishi ni nani kazungumza haya maneno ila huu niukweli mtupu.....
Waafrika hatujitambui mf. Ukarabati wa reli ya kati kama sikosei eti nao kapewa mchina...
Ukiangalia kazi inayo fanyika ya ukarabati haihitaji teknolojia kubwa kurekebisha mataruma, kunyoosha reli, na kuweka kokoto lakini mchina ndio kapewa kazi...

Ukija kwenye Sgr kuna kazi nyingi ambazo wabongo wanaweza kuzifanya tena kwa ufanisi mzuri lakini waturuki wamejazana kuzishika hizo nafasi
Tena hili naomba serikali ilitazame maana hawa jamaa wameletana kibao na kufanya kazi amabazo watanzania wanaweza kuzifanya
Hili nitaliletea uzi wake pekee na ushahidi wake
 
Massawe909 said:
Haijalishi ni nani kazungumza haya maneno ila huu niukweli mtupu.....
Waafrika hatujitambui mf. Ukarabati wa reli ya kati kama sikosei eti nao kapewa mchina...
Ukiangalia kazi inayo fanyika ya ukarabati haihitaji teknolojia kubwa kurekebisha mataruma, kunyoosha reli, na kuweka kokoto lakini mchina ndio kapewa kazi...

Ukija kwenye Sgr kuna kazi nyingi ambazo wabongo wanaweza kuzifanya tena kwa ufanisi mzuri lakini waturuki wamejazana kuzishika hizo nafasi
Tena hili naomba serikali ilitazame maana hawa jamaa wameletana kibao na kufanya kazi amabazo watanzania wanaweza kuzifanya
Hili nitaliletea uzi wake pekee na ushahidi wake
Hatujitambui kabisa.
 
Unapoleta hii thread umefikiliaje wenzako wanaosema mungu wabariki wazungu, na wale mnaosema wazungu watuadhibu? Kwa nni msiseme mungu atuadhibu bali awe mzungu?
 
Maneno mazito. Sioni uongo wowote hapo bila kujali kasema nani.

Lakini tusilaumu tu viongozi. Maana tunawaweka wenyewe. Na hawawezi kutoka pengine ni miongoni mwetu.

Akili zetu waafrika zimedumaa kwa kuamini mzungu kesha maliza kila kitu.

Labda lile jinamizi la kutawaliwa kila nyanja bado linarindima vichwani na kurisishana kizazi hadi kizazi.

Ni wajibu wa kila raia pale alipo kubadilika kifikra. Kwamba mabadiliko ya maana yanaanza na yeye mwenyewe.
 
