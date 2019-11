Professional Website: Jipatie Website zenye huduma maalum kwa gharama nafuu!

We offerServices withor, at affordable rates to help your business attract more visitors and keep them on your site! More than beautiful design, we build websites with a complete strategy designed to turn your site visitors into customers.As many as 90% of customers are doingbefore they contact you about products or services. Is your website doing enough to turn those researchers into buyers?We believe that a web site is just a part of a company's overall marketing effort. We make sure that your website serves a specific business need and is consistent With your overall marketing strategy. we create the most cost effective solution for your unique business needs.Some of our Web Capabilities Include:• Bus management system and online booking• Custom Online Application Development• E-Commerce and Payment Processing• Self Drive Car Rental Booking Software System• Online School & Learning management system• Restaurant Management System• Rent Items Management System• Hotel / Dorm / eHostel / Tenant Management and Billing System• Hospital / Clinic Appointment Management System• Real Estates Booking & Reservation management System• Flight booking management System• School management System• Tour / Events management system and online booking• Learning management system• Gym / Fitness Club Management SystemOffice: +255 712 450 136Whats App: 0788 450 136E-mail: info@microsafi.com Microsafi Technologies Ltd1st Floor, NHC Building, Plot No. 114/59 , Samora Road, Posta: P. O. Box 7064, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania