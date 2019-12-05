Professional website: jipatie website bora zenye huduma maalum kama e-commerce, online booking kwa gharama nafuu

We offer Professional Web Design Services with special needs or Special Application, at affordable rates to help your business attract more visitors and keep them on your site! More than beautiful design, we build websites with a complete strategy designed to turn your site visitors into customers.

As many as 90% of customers are doing online research before they contact you about products or services. Is your website doing enough to turn those researchers into buyers?
We can help! We are passionate about making beautiful websites that help you attract and retain customers for your small business

We believe that a web site is just a part of a company's overall marketing effort. We make sure that your website serves a specific business need and is consistent With your overall marketing strategy. we create the most cost effective solution for your unique business needs.

Some of our Web Capabilities Include:
• Bus management system and online booking
• Custom Online Application Development
• E-Commerce and Payment Processing
• Self Drive Car Rental Booking Software System
• Online School & Learning management system
• Restaurant Management System
• Rent Items Management System
• Hotel / Dorm / eHostel / Tenant Management and Billing System
• Hospital / Clinic Appointment Management System
• Real Estates Booking & Reservation management System
• Flight booking management System
• School management System
• Tour / Events management system and online booking
• Learning management system
• Gym / Fitness Club Management System

*** Professional Web Development Special Offer Save Over 20% ! ***​
For a limited time we can provide you with a Top Quality Website & Hosting Package custom built to your specifications that will out-perform virtually any other website starting Tsh 500,000/=! If you're looking to grow your business, this site can can provide you with a solid foundation.

For more Details Contact us:
Office: +255 712 450 136
Whats App: 0788 450 136
E-mail : info@microsafi.com
Microsafi Technologies Ltd
1st Floor, NHC Building, Plot No. 114/59 , Samora Road, Posta: P. O. Box 7064, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
 
Rent Items Management System
We have Powerful rental system for multiple items, this management System building a complete items hiring service for your website. Born from a fork of the framework of the powerful extension such as Rent Car, Rent Items was designed for placing orders for multiple items at the same time, or for ordering multiple units of the same items with one order.

A lot of different features are available in this extension for hourly, daily, weekly and monthly rentals of any kind of item such as Bikes, Camping Equipment, Sports and Fitness Equipment, Tools, Heavy Machinery, Party Supplies, Luxury Handbags
1575650267510.png
 
*** Professional Web Development Special Offer Save Over 20% ! ***
For a limited time we can provide you with a Top Quality Website & Hosting Package custom built to your specifications that will out-perform virtually any other website starting Tsh 500,000/=! If you're looking to grow your business, this site can can provide you with a solid foundation.
1575673267332.png
 
Bus management system and online booking
Can be used for bus operator company, bus tour activities, scheduled bus service. Bus management system and online booking has some features such as: Seat allocation and capacity management, route management, flexible rate by date, online booking and payment, QR code, Door to door booking

Bus management system and online booking is designed to automate the online BUS ticket purchasing through an easy online booking system. Embed our online bus ticketing system on your website and enable your customers book tickets for various routes and destinations using. With the bus ticket reservation system you can manage reservations, clients data and passengers lists. You can also schedule routes, set seat availability, upload an interactive seat map and let customers select their seats.
 
Some of our Web Capabilities Include:
• Bus management system and online booking
• Custom Online Application Development
• E-Commerce and Payment Processing
• Self Drive Car Rental Booking Software System
• Online School & Learning management system
• Restaurant Management System
• Rent Items Management System
• Hotel / Dorm / eHostel / Tenant Management and Billing System
• Hospital / Clinic Appointment Management System
• Real Estates Booking & Reservation management System
• Flight booking management System
• School management System
• Tour / Events management system and online booking
• Learning management system
• Gym / Fitness Club Management System
 
We offer Professional Web Design Services with special needs or Special Application, at affordable rates to help your business attract more visitors and keep them on your site! More than beautiful design, we build websites with a complete strategy designed to turn your site visitors into customers
 
Self Drive Car Rental Booking Software System is a powerful software designed for both large and small car rental companies. The system supports multiple offices/locations from which your customers can pick up and drop off the vehicles. Smaller companies with just one office can just not configure any Location.

With over 8 years of experience, Our software trusted by a lot of agencies of well-known brands for car rental. The system can be easily integrated with your own client-side software to synchronize the orders and the availability of the cars.

1576603393298.png
 
