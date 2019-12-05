Professional website: jipatie website bora zenye huduma maalum kama e-commerce, online booking kwa gharama nafuu

Bus management system and online booking

Can be used for bus operator company, bus tour activities, scheduled bus service. Bus management system and online booking has some features such as: Seat allocation and capacity management, route management, flexible rate by date, online booking and payment, QR code, Door to door booking



Bus management system and online booking is designed to automate the online BUS ticket purchasing through an easy online booking system. Embed our online bus ticketing system on your website and enable your customers book tickets for various routes and destinations using. With the bus ticket reservation system you can manage reservations, clients data and passengers lists. You can also schedule routes, set seat availability, upload an interactive seat map and let customers select their seats.