Prof. Kabudi ahudhuria hafla ya uzinduzi ripoti ya BBI nchini Kenya inayopendekeza uwepo wa cheo cha Waziri Mkuu na Kiongozi wa Upinzani Bungeni

November 27, 2019Nairobi, KenyaTanzania and Suriname pledged their support for Kenya's bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security CouncilTanzania’s Foreign Affairs Minister Palamagamba Kabudi and the President of Suriname Desire Delano Bouterse delivered the assurances to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.Mr Kabudi who paid President Uhuru a courtesy visit as a special envoy of President John Pombe Magufuli, said Tanzania has full confidence in the ability of Kenya to represent the African continent in the security council.“We have confidence in Kenya, that you will champion the African voice and will strongly advocate the continent’s position in the UN body,” Mr Kabudi said.The special envoy, who was accompanied by Tanzania’s ambassador to Kenya Dr Batilda Salha Buriani, acknowledged Kenya’s leading role in the push for a united and progressive Africa.On the maritime border dispute with Somalia, the special envoy said Tanzania supports Kenya's stand on the need to pursue the option of an out of court settlement.Source: Tanzania, Suriname back Kenya’s bid for UN Security Council seat | The Presidency Earlier on :7 Nov 2019Kenya begins his bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN security councilSource: Kenya CitizenTV