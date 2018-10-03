Pombe ya Gongo yaua watu 27, Taifa la Kiislam la Iran


Mlaleo

Mlaleo

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Oct 11, 2011
Messages
10,438
Likes
3,909
Points
280
Mlaleo

Mlaleo

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 11, 2011
10,438 3,909 280
#1
Watu 27 wamekufa baada ya kunywa pombe haramu ya Gongo nchi Iran... Pombe inayohisiwa ilikuwa na sumu ndani yake huku raia 302 wakikimbizwa hospital mbalimbali nchini humo kupatiwa matibabu ya haraka kuokoa maisha yao.

Pombe nchi Iran imepigwa Marufuku kwa raia wake, ila kuna sehemu maalum huwa zinapewa leseni. imepelekea raia kujitengenezea pombe kienyeji majumbani na sehemu zinginezo. Watu 16 walikufa katika jimbo la
Hormuzgan na​
Katika Jimbo la
"Kekelweih​
walikufa watu 3
," Wa 4 Jimbo la Khorasan, na wa 4 jimbo la Albers. Mnamo Tarehe 11 mwezi wa Tisa watu kadhaa walikufa kutokana na Pombe hizo haramu karibu kabisa na mji mkuu wa Iran wa Teheran.​

The death of 27 people in Iran due to alcohol
  • 1538308993.jpg

Deaths in several Iranian cities have risen since September 23 as a result of alcohol poisoning to 27 people.

The deputy director of the Iranian Emergency Agency (Bir Hussein Kulivendi) in a press statement, said 16 people were killed in the province of Hormuzgan, according to the agency "Anatolia".

He added that three other people died in the province of "Kekelweih and Boer Ahmed," 4 in Khorasan, and 4 in Albers province.

Kolindi said another 302 people had been taken to the country's hospitals for treatment of the same substance poisoning.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited to citizens in Iran, and is introduced into the country illegally or produced in houses and unlicensed places.

On September 11, three people died in the city of Karaj in the province of Albers, near the capital Tehran, for the same reason.​

Pombe sio Chai. Hata kwetu kumbe wapo...​
 
M

mnangagwa

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Dec 3, 2017
Messages
322
Likes
240
Points
60
M

mnangagwa

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 3, 2017
322 240 60
#3
Hata Tel aviv kuna madanguro na wanakunywa pombe za asili hazina tofauti na gongo huku wanaiita yudzar,
 
Cvez

Cvez

Member
#10
Joined
May 19, 2018
Messages
23
Likes
21
Points
5
Cvez

Cvez

Member
Joined May 19, 2018
23 21 5
#10
Unajua kuna vitu nashindwa kuvielewa huwa binadamu tunafikiria nini tunapenda kujifariji kwa kusababisha maumivu kwa watu wengine kutokana tu kupishana kiitikadi tu. Hivi ungeandika Pombe yaua 27 Iran, nini kingepungua katika habari yako. Sote tunafaham Iran ni nchi ya kiislamu ujumbe wako pia ungefika, lakini malengo yalikua kuongelea imani ya mtu mwengine. Tunasafari ndefu sana ....
 
fundi25

fundi25

JF-Expert Member
#12
Joined
Apr 16, 2013
Messages
5,959
Likes
3,039
Points
280
fundi25

fundi25

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 16, 2013
5,959 3,039 280
#12
Cvez said:
Unajua kuna vitu nashindwa kuvielewa huwa binadamu tunafikiria nini tunapenda kujifariji kwa kusababisha maumivu kwa watu wengine kutokana tu kupishana kiitikadi tu. Hivi ungeandika Pombe yaua 27 Iran, nini kingepungua katika habari yako. Sote tunafaham Iran ni nchi ya kiislamu ujumbe wako pia ungefika, lakini malengo yalikua kuongelea imani ya mtu mwengine. Tunasafari ndefu sana ....
Click to expand...
Pia hajuwi Iran kuna makanisa Mazuri pengine ata Africa nzima hayapo kwa Tanzania ni 100% hakuna makanisa mazuri kama Iran!!!
Ila Dini huwa zinaharibu vichwa vya watu sana Tuna fikia hatua ya kujibanguwa na kujiona sisi wenyewe hatufai ila wapo wateule wanafaa kuishi na kutukuzwa zaidi ya wengine!!! Tumedanyanywa tukadanganyika sijuwi Tumekuwa ndondocha bila kujitambua!!!
 
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
#13
Joined
Jan 28, 2013
Messages
2,018
Likes
1,438
Points
280
Age
55
N

Nyanjomigire

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 28, 2013
2,018 1,438 280
#13
Kujiita taifa la kiislam na kuwa waislam ni vitu viwili tofauti kabisa na kwa hilo Iran ni mfano mzuri sana.

Wanajiita taifa la kiislam lkn wanayoyafanya inaonyesha kuwa ni makafiri wa kutupwa km wana mipango ya kidunia ya kutaka kuwaangamiza jamii zingine na kueneza chuki dhidi ya wale wenye imani tofauti na wao.

Wana mipango ya kuwa na silaha kali za maangamizi kitu kinachoashiria kuwa hawana imani na huyo Allah kuwa wakimuabudu ataweza kuwasaidia ndio maana wanaamini sana the second opinion ambayo ni silaha za maangamizi.

Wanaamini zaidi ktk violence as a way of settling political quagmires rather than dialogue which is a Godly approach and the civilized way of settling earthly disputes.

My Take: Hawa watu ni binadamu tu kama wengine ila wanatumia dini kama kichaka cha kujifichia tu wanapotenda maovu yao. Hawana tofauti na wale Makuhani Wakuu na Masudukai wa zama zile walioshindwa kumrushia jiwe hata moja yule Mama. These people are great Hypocrites.
 
Abuu Dharr

Abuu Dharr

JF-Expert Member
#14
Joined
Dec 28, 2017
Messages
451
Likes
344
Points
80
Abuu Dharr

Abuu Dharr

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 28, 2017
451 344 80
#14
mnangagwa said:
Hata Tel aviv kuna madanguro na wanakunywa pombe za asili hazina tofauti na gongo huku wanaiita yudzar,
Click to expand...
sidhani kuna maana ya kutaja Tel aviv

Kwasababu Iran haipo katika mduara wa Kiislam,hata kama wanajinasibisha na Uislam
 
Abuu Dharr

Abuu Dharr

JF-Expert Member
#15
Joined
Dec 28, 2017
Messages
451
Likes
344
Points
80
Abuu Dharr

Abuu Dharr

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 28, 2017
451 344 80
#15
Cvez said:
Unajua kuna vitu nashindwa kuvielewa huwa binadamu tunafikiria nini tunapenda kujifariji kwa kusababisha maumivu kwa watu wengine kutokana tu kupishana kiitikadi tu. Hivi ungeandika Pombe yaua 27 Iran, nini kingepungua katika habari yako. Sote tunafaham Iran ni nchi ya kiislamu ujumbe wako pia ungefika, lakini malengo yalikua kuongelea imani ya mtu mwengine. Tunasafari ndefu sana ....
Click to expand...
Iran si nchi ya Kiislam

Tujitahidi sana kusoma,kabla ya kusema
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,208,637
Members 459,522
Posts 28,310,719

FOLLOW US