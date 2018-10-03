Pombe ya Gongo yaua watu 27, Taifa la Kiislam la Iran

Hormuzgan na​

"Kekelweih​

," Wa 4 Jimbo la Khorasan, na wa 4 jimbo la Albers. Mnamo Tarehe 11 mwezi wa Tisa watu kadhaa walikufa kutokana na Pombe hizo haramu karibu kabisa na mji mkuu wa Iran wa Teheran.​

The death of 27 people in Iran due to alcohol





Orient Net - Agencies

Date of publication: 2018-09-30 14:59

Deaths in several Iranian cities have risen since September 23 as a result of alcohol poisoning to 27 people.



The deputy director of the Iranian Emergency Agency (Bir Hussein Kulivendi) in a press statement, said 16 people were killed in the province of Hormuzgan, according to the agency "Anatolia".



He added that three other people died in the province of "Kekelweih and Boer Ahmed," 4 in Khorasan, and 4 in Albers province.



Kolindi said another 302 people had been taken to the country's hospitals for treatment of the same substance poisoning.



The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited to citizens in Iran, and is introduced into the country illegally or produced in houses and unlicensed places.



On September 11, three people died in the city of Karaj in the province of Albers, near the capital Tehran, for the same reason.​

Pombe sio Chai. Hata kwetu kumbe wapo...​

Watu 27 wamekufa baada ya kunywa pombe haramu ya Gongo nchi Iran... Pombe inayohisiwa ilikuwa na sumu ndani yake huku raia 302 wakikimbizwa hospital mbalimbali nchini humo kupatiwa matibabu ya haraka kuokoa maisha yao.Pombe nchi Iran imepigwa Marufuku kwa raia wake, ila kuna sehemu maalum huwa zinapewa leseni. imepelekea raia kujitengenezea pombe kienyeji majumbani na sehemu zinginezo. Watu 16 walikufa katika jimbo laKatika Jimbo lawalikufa watu 3