Polisi nchini Zambia Inawashikilia raia wawili wa China kwa kutoa mafunzo kwa jeshi la mgambo bila kibali

Polisi nchini Zambia Inawashikilia raia wawili wa China baada ya kukamatwa wakitoa mafunzo kwa jeshi la mgambo bila kibali, mjini LivingstoneMtu mmoja alikamatwa Jumamosi na mwingine Jumapili katika mji mkuu wa utalii wa Livingstone, polisi alisema.Kwa ujumla, angalau watu 11, wakiwemo na raia wa Zambia, walikamatwa katika operesheni hiyo.Kamishna wa Polisi wa Mkoa wa Kusini, Bonny Kapeso alisema katika taarifa yake kuwa mmoja wa watu waliokamatwa ni Mkurugenzi wa Usalama nchini Zambia huko Livingstone.Polisi wamefanikiwa kukamata silaha za moto na risasi.=================================Police in Zambia arrested two Chinese nationals over the weekend over allegations that they were giving illegal military training to members of a local security firm.One was arrested on Saturday and another on Sunday in the country’s tourist capital, Livingstone, police said.In total, at least 11 people, including Zambians, were arrested in the operation, police added.A Zambian director of Alert Safety Security in Livingstone was also detained, Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said in a statement.Police had confiscated shotguns, a pistol and ammunition, he added.The security company and the suspects have not yet commented on the allegations.