Polisi nchini Zambia Inawashikilia raia wawili wa China kwa kutoa mafunzo kwa jeshi la mgambo bila kibali


miss zomboko

miss zomboko

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
May 18, 2014
Messages
1,488
Likes
2,527
Points
280
miss zomboko

miss zomboko

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 18, 2014
1,488 2,527 280
#1
Polisi nchini Zambia Inawashikilia raia wawili wa China baada ya kukamatwa wakitoa mafunzo kwa jeshi la mgambo bila kibali, mjini Livingstone

Mtu mmoja alikamatwa Jumamosi na mwingine Jumapili katika mji mkuu wa utalii wa Livingstone, polisi alisema.

Kwa ujumla, angalau watu 11, wakiwemo na raia wa Zambia, walikamatwa katika operesheni hiyo.

Kamishna wa Polisi wa Mkoa wa Kusini, Bonny Kapeso alisema katika taarifa yake kuwa mmoja wa watu waliokamatwa ni Mkurugenzi wa Usalama nchini Zambia huko Livingstone.

Polisi wamefanikiwa kukamata silaha za moto na risasi.
=================================

Police in Zambia arrested two Chinese nationals over the weekend over allegations that they were giving illegal military training to members of a local security firm.

One was arrested on Saturday and another on Sunday in the country’s tourist capital, Livingstone, police said.

In total, at least 11 people, including Zambians, were arrested in the operation, police added.

A Zambian director of Alert Safety Security in Livingstone was also detained, Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said in a statement.

Police had confiscated shotguns, a pistol and ammunition, he added.

The security company and the suspects have not yet commented on the allegations.

zambia-police-arrest-chinese-for-illegal-military-training-u2019-489x367-jpg.884347


ZAMBIA: Police arrest Chinese for ‘illegal military training’ – Daily Trust
 
Ubavu

Ubavu

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
Jun 19, 2012
Messages
2,542
Likes
2,122
Points
280
Ubavu

Ubavu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 19, 2012
2,542 2,122 280
#5
miss zomboko said:
Polisi nchini Zambia Inawashikilia raia wawili wa China baada ya kukamatwa wakitoa mafunzo kwa jeshi la mgambo bila kibali, mjini Livingstone

Mtu mmoja alikamatwa Jumamosi na mwingine Jumapili katika mji mkuu wa utalii wa Livingstone, polisi alisema.

Kwa ujumla, angalau watu 11, wakiwemo na raia wa Zambia, walikamatwa katika operesheni hiyo.

Kamishna wa Polisi wa Mkoa wa Kusini, Bonny Kapeso alisema katika taarifa yake kuwa mmoja wa watu waliokamatwa ni Mkurugenzi wa Usalama nchini Zambia huko Livingstone.

Polisi wamefanikiwa kukamata silaha za moto na risasi.
=================================

Police in Zambia arrested two Chinese nationals over the weekend over allegations that they were giving illegal military training to members of a local security firm.

One was arrested on Saturday and another on Sunday in the country’s tourist capital, Livingstone, police said.

In total, at least 11 people, including Zambians, were arrested in the operation, police added.

A Zambian director of Alert Safety Security in Livingstone was also detained, Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said in a statement.

Police had confiscated shotguns, a pistol and ammunition, he added.

The security company and the suspects have not yet commented on the allegations.

View attachment 884347

ZAMBIA: Police arrest Chinese for ‘illegal military training’ – Daily Trust
Click to expand...
Nimependa hizo sare zao..! Yaani kampuni ikiwa na sare kama hizo ni jeshi tosha..!
 
P

Proved

JF-Expert Member
#6
Joined
Sep 10, 2018
Messages
251
Likes
227
Points
60
P

Proved

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 10, 2018
251 227 60
#6
Hii Zambi itakuja kuwa himaya ya Kichina wasipokua makini kama kisiwa cha Mayotte huko Comoro kinachomilikiwa na Ufaransa (Japo hawamchagui Raisi wa Ufaransa) au American Samoa kilichopo huko kusini ya bahari ya Pacific kilicho chini ya himaya ya Marekani japo raia wake hawaruhusiwi kumchagua Raisi wa Marekani.
 
Hasheem Kaz

Hasheem Kaz

New Member
#7
Joined
Sep 4, 2018
Messages
4
Likes
3
Points
5
Hasheem Kaz

Hasheem Kaz

New Member
Joined Sep 4, 2018
4 3 5
#7
Write your reply...Nchi zilizoendelea zinatatuta overseas colonies. Ila wachina hawana tofauti na wasukuma. Wanaushamba flani hivi, wazungu long time wapo Afrika lakini wapo smart. wao wamekuja juz tu vurugu kibao.
 
Washawasha

Washawasha

JF-Expert Member
#8
Joined
Aug 7, 2006
Messages
9,539
Likes
1,053
Points
280
Washawasha

Washawasha

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 7, 2006
9,539 1,053 280
#8
Wachina si Wa kuwaamini kabisa
Nalog off
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,209,045
Members 459,776
Posts 28,324,199

FOLLOW US