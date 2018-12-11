Police na TCRA, 95% ya Social Media Accounts za taasisi nyeti za serikali hazina verification mark (Loophole for Cybercriminals)

Infantry Soldier said:



TCRA na Jeshi la Police wanapaswa kutoa wito kwa mamlaka za serikali kuu pamoja na local government zinazomilikia social media pages kufanya verification kwenye accounts zao ili kuziba mianya kwa wahalifu wa mitandao kuweza kutoa habari za kupotosha kwa kuunda social media profiles zinazofanana na zila za senior government officials ama taasisi za juu za serikali na kusambaza habari za uongo. Angalia attached screenshots hapo chini. Kwani, how much does it cost to get an account verified??

Will the real [government institution] please stand up? In a world where anyone can create an online account, it can be difficult to know for sure whether the social media accounts we interact with as consumers and businesses today are authentic.



verified badge is a check that appears next to your account name. It tells people that your profile is the “authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity, or global brand.” The blue check also helps people avoid imposter accounts and easily find the brands or public figures they want to follow.



Haya ni mawazo yangu tu na nipo tayari kukosolewa. I STAND TO BE CORRECTED.



KIJANA KUWA MZALENDO IPENDE TANZANIA. TOA MAONI NA USHAURI UTAKAOIJENGA NCHI YAKO ISONGE MBELE.

Maybe first things first - who is in charge of government social accounts. Je kila mkoa wanajifanyia, or is there a central point from which they are managed.Second thing, where can we take our complaints? Kwa sababu tukipiga kelele vya kutosha, na katika sehemu sahihi, tutapata msaadaThird, how is the process done. Labda katika uzi huu au uzi mwingine, tunaweza kustate jinsi ya ku-weka approval mark. It's possible those who are in charge hawajui jinsi ya kufanya hivi.