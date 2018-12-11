Police na TCRA, 95% ya Social Media Accounts za taasisi nyeti za serikali hazina verification mark (Loophole for Cybercriminals)


Shikamooni wakubwa zangu wote wa hapa jamiiforums. Mimi mdogo wenu Infantry Soldier pamoja na classmate wangu Beautiful Nkosazana tupo wazima sana.

TCRA na Jeshi la Police wanapaswa kutoa wito kwa mamlaka za serikali kuu pamoja na local government zinazomilikia social media pages kufanya verification kwenye accounts zao ili kuziba mianya kwa wahalifu wa mitandao kuweza kutoa habari za kupotosha kwa kuunda social media profiles zinazofanana na zila za senior government officials ama taasisi za juu za serikali na kusambaza habari za uongo. Angalia attached screenshots hapo chini. Kwani, how much does it cost to get an account verified??
Will the real [government institution] please stand up? In a world where anyone can create an online account, it can be difficult to know for sure whether the social media accounts we interact with as consumers and businesses today are authentic.

verified badge is a check that appears next to your account name. It tells people that your profile is the “authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity, or global brand.” The blue check also helps people avoid imposter accounts and easily find the brands or public figures they want to follow.

Haya ni mawazo yangu tu na nipo tayari kukosolewa. I STAND TO BE CORRECTED.

KIJANA KUWA MZALENDO IPENDE TANZANIA. TOA MAONI NA USHAURI UTAKAOIJENGA NCHI YAKO ISONGE MBELE.
img_20181203_121456_984-jpg.964061

Soma pia>>> Shilingi mia tano ya sarafu ya sasa ilipaswa kufanana na shilingi ishirini ya zamani ili kuitofautisha na shilingi mia mbili ya sasa - JamiiForums
 
Hivyo sio kipaumbele kwa sasa.

Sisi tunakamata wanaokwamisha juhudi tu.
 
Serikali bado inachukulia poa sana mitandao ya kijamii, wakati kwa wakazi wengi wa mjini ndio chanzo chao cha habari
Hapo kuna taasisi nyingi hazina account mitandao ya kijamii.
 
Mkuu Chinchilta ulichosema nisahihi,wengi wetu tumesahau kusoma Magazeti kabisa.Mitandao ya Kijamii ndio chanzo kikubwa cha habari.
 
Watu wa PR wengi hawajui wajibu wao. Ni aibu sana.
 
Verification hua wanaona sio muhimu, mpaka kitokee cha kutokea.

Hapo kwanza ukizi REPORT tweeter, hizo zote zinafungwa.
 
kizwezwe said:
uchelewi na kusema basi google satellite map ya maeneo nyeti ipo wazi
Click to expand...
Achana na mindsets za kisiasa muda wote. Obvious issues kama hizi unapinga pia. You're not serious
 
Aisee hii kitu ni muhimu sana, kuna siku nilikua naanda barua ili tupate ruhusa ya kufanya Geotechnical katika site moja, nikasahu P.o Box ya wizara fulani hivi...
Nilivyojaribu kugoogle zilikuja picha za ngono , nikabaki nimetoa macho tuu
 
Beautiful Nkosazana said:
Achana na mindsets za kisiasa muda wote. Obvious issues kama hizi unapinga pia. You're not serious
Click to expand...
uelewa wako mdogo sana wapi nimesema kuwa na mpinga , hayo ni maoni yangu na siyo kwamba nampinga inaweza kuwa ni sehemu ya kukumbusha.
 
Maybe first things first - who is in charge of government social accounts. Je kila mkoa wanajifanyia, or is there a central point from which they are managed.

Second thing, where can we take our complaints? Kwa sababu tukipiga kelele vya kutosha, na katika sehemu sahihi, tutapata msaada

Third, how is the process done. Labda katika uzi huu au uzi mwingine, tunaweza kustate jinsi ya ku-weka approval mark. It's possible those who are in charge hawajui jinsi ya kufanya hivi.

Infantry Soldier said:
Shikamooni wakubwa zangu wote wa hapa jamiiforums. Mimi mdogo wenu Infantry Soldier pamoja na classmate wangu Beautiful Nkosazana tupo wazima sana.

TCRA na Jeshi la Police wanapaswa kutoa wito kwa mamlaka za serikali kuu pamoja na local government zinazomilikia social media pages kufanya verification kwenye accounts zao ili kuziba mianya kwa wahalifu wa mitandao kuweza kutoa habari za kupotosha kwa kuunda social media profiles zinazofanana na zila za senior government officials ama taasisi za juu za serikali na kusambaza habari za uongo. Angalia attached screenshots hapo chini. Kwani, how much does it cost to get an account verified??
Will the real [government institution] please stand up? In a world where anyone can create an online account, it can be difficult to know for sure whether the social media accounts we interact with as consumers and businesses today are authentic.

verified badge is a check that appears next to your account name. It tells people that your profile is the “authentic presence of a notable public figure, celebrity, or global brand.” The blue check also helps people avoid imposter accounts and easily find the brands or public figures they want to follow.

Haya ni mawazo yangu tu na nipo tayari kukosolewa. I STAND TO BE CORRECTED.

KIJANA KUWA MZALENDO IPENDE TANZANIA. TOA MAONI NA USHAURI UTAKAOIJENGA NCHI YAKO ISONGE MBELE.
Sure, umenena mkuu.
 
