Picha za satellite zaonesha makao makuu ya Jeshi la Iran nchini Syria yaharibiwa na mashambulizi ya Israel

Makao makuu ya jeshi la Iran nchini Syria yashambuliwa na kuharibiwa na mashambulizi ya anga ya Israel.

EJ1bF53X0AI6YGj-880x495.jpg

Israel destroyed an apparent Quds Force headquarters in Syria according to satellite photos released this week.

Israel destroyed what appeared to be the headquarters in Syria of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force last Tuesday, according to Satellite images released on Wednesday.

The strikes were in response to attacks on Tuesday that set off warning sirens in northern Israel, sending residents scrambling for shelter.

At least 16 of the 23 combatants killed in Israel’s predawn airstrikes in Syria were likely Iranians.

Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system intercepted all four projectiles. No casualties or damage was report

Source: unitedwithisrael.com
 

Elungata said:
Glasshouse sio makao makuu ya jeshi la Iran nchini Syria,
Israel destroyed an apparent Quds Force headquarters in Syria according to satellite photos released this week.

By JNS

Israel destroyed what appeared to be the headquarters in Syria of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force last Tuesday, according to Satellite images released on Wednesday.

The strikes were in response to attacks on Tuesday that set off warning sirens in northern Israel, sending residents scrambling for shelter.
 
Jackal said:
Israel destroyed an apparent Quds Force headquarters in Syria according to satellite photos released this week.

By JNS

Israel destroyed what appeared to be the headquarters in Syria of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force last Tuesday, according to Satellite images released on Wednesday.

The strikes were in response to attacks on Tuesday that set off warning sirens in northern Israel, sending residents scrambling for shelter.
Glasshouse ndo jina waisrael waliita nyumba mmoja huko damusca wakisema kuwa ndo makao makuu ya jeshi la Iran, Syria.

Kwahiyo limekuwa kwenye Target list kwa karibu mwaka Sasa, Netanyau kishakuwa mjanja wa kuweka nia ya kushambulia sehemu mda kabla ili watu waondoke,kwa mda mrefu halitumiki kwani Israel ilionyesha nia ya kulishambulia siku nyingi.

Kwa hiyo tunarudi kulekule kwa Israel kuhit empty targets ili kuepusha retaliation.
 
Elungata said:
Glasshouse ndo jina waisrael waliita nyumba mmoja huko damusca wakisema kuwa ndo makao makuu ya jeshi la Iran,Syria.
Kwahiyo limekuwa kwenye Target list kwa karibu mwaka Sasa,
Netanyau kishakuwa mjanja wa kuweka Nia ya kushambulia sehemu mda kabla ili watu waondoke,kwa mda mrefu halitumiki kwani Israel ilionyesha Nia ya kulishambulia siku nyingi.
Kwa hiyo tunarudi kulekule kwa Israel kuhit empty targets ili kuepusha retaliation
Wewe kwa propaganda unafanana kabisa na Alisayaf yule Waziri wa habari wa Saddam Hussein. Unaonyeshwa ushahidi kwamba mashambulizi yamefanyika wewe bado wabisha.Israel wapo mashariki ya kati na wanajua wanachokifanya.Kwa hiyo wewe unataka kusema majeshi ya Iran, Quds forces hayapo Syria?
 
Elungata said:
Glasshouse ndo jina waisrael waliita nyumba mmoja huko damusca wakisema kuwa ndo makao makuu ya jeshi la Iran, Syria.

Kwahiyo limekuwa kwenye Target list kwa karibu mwaka Sasa, Netanyau kishakuwa mjanja wa kuweka nia ya kushambulia sehemu mda kabla ili watu waondoke,kwa mda mrefu halitumiki kwani Israel ilionyesha nia ya kulishambulia siku nyingi.

Kwa hiyo tunarudi kulekule kwa Israel kuhit empty targets ili kuepusha retaliation.
Yaani Unawabishia Wanajeshi Waisrael
 
Elungata said:
Glasshouse ndo jina waisrael waliita nyumba mmoja huko damusca wakisema kuwa ndo makao makuu ya jeshi la Iran, Syria.

Kwahiyo limekuwa kwenye Target list kwa karibu mwaka Sasa, Netanyau kishakuwa mjanja wa kuweka nia ya kushambulia sehemu mda kabla ili watu waondoke,kwa mda mrefu halitumiki kwani Israel ilionyesha nia ya kulishambulia siku nyingi.

Kwa hiyo tunarudi kulekule kwa Israel kuhit empty targets ili kuepusha retaliation.
You are the kind of scum that passes out when they see blood.
 
Jackal said:
Israel destroyed an apparent Quds Force headquarters in Syria according to satellite photos released this week.

By JNS

Israel destroyed what appeared to be the headquarters in Syria of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force last Tuesday, according to Satellite images released on Wednesday.

The strikes were in response to attacks on Tuesday that set off warning sirens in northern Israel, sending residents scrambling for shelter.
Jackal, Ishmaelite don’t live in peace in any country. They cause problems everywhere - Britain, India, China, Burma and more. Then they wonder why no one likes them. They’re also good at crying victim when people stand up to them 😝😝

Israel provided special gift for them once again
 
Jackal said:
Wewe kwa propaganda unafanana kabisa na Alisayaf yule Waziri wa habari wa Saddam Hussein. Unaonyeshwa ushahidi kwamba mashambulizi yamefanyika wewe bado wabisha.Israel wapo mashariki ya kati na wanajua wanachokifanya.Kwa hiyo wewe unataka kusema majeshi ya Iran, Quds forces hayapo Syria?
Sa kama ww unasema SYRIA Kuna Majeshi Ya IRAN Wakati Wenyewe Wa IRAN Wanakanusha Nani Atakia Alisayaf wa Jamii forum

Ama inawezekana yakwamba unaielewa Vyema IRAN Kuliko Wa IRAN Wenyewe MKUU ?! ..
 
Bwana Utam said:
Sa kama ww unasema SYRIA Kuna Majeshi Ya IRAN Wakati Wenyewe Wa IRAN Wanakanusha Nani Atakia Alisayaf wa Jamii forum

Ama inawezekana yakwamba unaielewa Vyema IRAN Kuliko Wa IRAN Wenyewe MKUU ?! ..
Hawa jamaa akili ndogo,tulishawambia,Iran ishasema haina Askari Syria,wanakubali kulishwa matango na Netanyahu ambae baada ya kesi zake kuwiva,anajaribu kucreat diversion
 
Jackal said:
Wewe kwa propaganda unafanana kabisa na Alisayaf yule Waziri wa habari wa Saddam Hussein. Unaonyeshwa ushahidi kwamba mashambulizi yamefanyika wewe bado wabisha.Israel wapo mashariki ya kati na wanajua wanachokifanya.Kwa hiyo wewe unataka kusema majeshi ya Iran, Quds forces hayapo Syria?
Mode of operandi Iran doesn't use it's regular force or revolutionary army in Syria,or Iraq or anywhere,Iran use militias
 
