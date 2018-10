Picha: muvi bora zilizotoka mwaka 2018 umeangalia zipi?

Nimeangalia baadhi hapo.



Movie mpya huwa naangalia Njiro Complex Movie Theatre hapa Arusha.



Nimeangalia



1. Mile 22. Iko poa sana but sikupenda ilivyoisha. Labda kutakuwa na part 2? Sijui.



2. Equalizer 2. Ipo vizuri. Kama hujaangalia itafute. Kila mtu anapenda uigizaji wa Denzel



3. Black Panther. Hii week chache baada ya kuanza kuonyeshwa Afrika niliangalia. But haikuwa movie theatre.



Pia nimeangalia The Meg.



Hii movie ipo vizuri sana.



Megledon ni aina ya nyangumi wakubwa sana na inasadikiwa walishatoweka. In this movie they tell a story of a billionaire tycoon who built a research lab under water. His team were on mission to research about this monster, the Mag. The mission didn't go well though. They had to find someone to help. They got Jason Stratam. Haichoshi kuangalia. Iko poa sana.