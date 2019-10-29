Picha: Hospitali mpya ya chuo cha Kenyatta - mambo faya

MK254
The Kenyatta University Hospital was officially opened on Monday.
The teaching, referral and research facility has a 650-bed capacity and sits on 100-acres.
It will provide emergency, cardiology, laboratory, gynecology services and oncology services.
Other services include pediatric, surgical and funeral home services.
