Picha: Hospitali mpya ya chuo cha Kenyatta - mambo faya

The Kenyatta University Hospital was officially opened on Monday.

The teaching, referral and research facility has a 650-bed capacity and sits on 100-acres.

It will provide emergency, cardiology, laboratory, gynecology services and oncology services.

Other services include pediatric, surgical and funeral home services.





