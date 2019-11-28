Photocopy technicians

photocopy technician
photocopy technician
Joined Nov 28, 2019
Tunahusika na vitu vifuatavyo
.services
.repair
.sells spare parts and photocopy
.networking
.computer repair and services
.photocopy repair and services
.printer repair and services
.counter money repair and services
Location dar -es-salaam(karume and kigogo)
Contact:0687982122
Gharama zetu ni nafuu sana karibuni
