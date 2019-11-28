Photocopy technicians

P

photocopy technician

New Member
Joined
Nov 28, 2019
Messages
2
Points
20
P

photocopy technician

New Member
Joined Nov 28, 2019
2 20
Tunahusika na vitu vifuatavyo

.services
.repair
.sells spare parts and photocopy
.networking
.computer repair and services
.photocopy repair and services
.printer repair and services
.counter money repair and services

Location dar -es-salaam(karume and kigogo)

Contact:0687982122
Gharama zetu ni nafuu sana karibuni
IMG-20191121-WA0004.jpeg
IMG-20180514-WA0003.jpeg
20190105_204012.jpeg
IMG-20190920-WA0005.jpeg
IMG-20190911-WA0002.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
P Photocopy Technicians Utambulisho (Member Intro Forum) 2
Similar threads
Photocopy Technicians

Forum statistics

Threads 1,361,034
Members 519,951
Posts 33,232,152

FOLLOW US

Top