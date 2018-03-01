Pension Firm Zamara set to erect 30 floor twin tower property in Westlands Nairobi.

I

Ian Cruz

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 4, 2016
Messages
1,678
Points
2,000
I

Ian Cruz

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 4, 2016
1,678 2,000
Zamara set to build twin tower in Nairobi
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2018 19:34
BY JAMES KARIUKI
Retirement funds manager Zamara intends to build a twin tower property with a total 46 floors in Nairobi’s Westlands area.
The east wing of the tower will have 30 floors while the other will have 16.
In an interview, Zamara’s Umbrella Solutions Head Angela Okinda said plans had been completed with construction scheduled to start mid this year. The new property will see the first three floors reserved for commercial and retail use while the remaining upper floors will accommodate offices.
“(The project is in) Westlands where the intention is to build commercial and retail real estate with two towers — one of 16 floors and another of 30 — with three floors of retail space. This will kick off in the second half of 2018,” said Ms Okinda.
Zamara executive director James Olubayi said the move was aimed at utilising part of their 128 acres of land in Nairobi, and Kisaju and Kipeto in Kajiado county, for the benefit of their member retirement schemes which bring together 33,000 members.
“Our first strategy was to build a residential estate of 211 housing units worth Sh2.7 billion and a mall worth Sh400 million at our 30 acre property in Kitengela.
“Now we plan to purchase a commercial building with tenants so as to boost earnings for our members,” said Mr Olubayi.
READ: Pension firm Zamara building Sh400m mall in Kitengela
Earlier, Zamara said that its new tenant purchase product is aimed at luring members to save more, thereby enabling them to access a “soft” mortgage facility where they will have houses constructed for them to move in and continue paying the mortgage as they save for their old age.
At the same time, an investor has announced plans to put up 254 housing units targeting wealthy Kenyans.
The National Environment Management Authority said it had received an application from United Africa Construction Limited which indicated that it had finalised plans to put up one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments on its property located along Kodi Road-2, off Mombasa Road at The Eka Hotel and Gen Park.
The investor said the three tower property, which will have 15 floors each, will also house a swimming pool, have adequate parking for tenants, as well as a gym and elevators.
 
saadeque

saadeque

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2015
Messages
1,955
Points
2,000
saadeque

saadeque

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 23, 2015
1,955 2,000
Zimekua nyingi nai sasa hadi kero....kuna hiZo tatu za south c 25'22 na 17,,,.hii battle ya majenga ba sijuo tz haina tija tena.tujibizane na sauzi sasa sio bongolala
 
Nichumu Nibebike

Nichumu Nibebike

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2016
Messages
8,740
Points
2,000
Nichumu Nibebike

Nichumu Nibebike

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 28, 2016
8,740 2,000
saadeque said:
Zimekua nyingi nai sasa hadi kero....kuna hiZo tatu za south c 25'22 na 17,,,.hii battle ya majenga ba sijuo tz haina tija tena.tujibizane na sauzi sasa sio bongolala
Click to expand...
If you visit Bongo n see the structures under construction you will faint on day one. Now we have more than two 35+ flr structures near completion and the other two with 25+ flr near completion. The two 35+ flr are owned by pension funds while the other two with 25+ flr are owned by a Chinese firm- CRJE in partnerships. In Bongo, we no longer talk about 15-20 flr structure. They are so common.
Derm for example, is erecting 17+ structure along the other with 10+ flrs both nearing completion.
 
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2017
Messages
3,309
Points
2,000
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2017
3,309 2,000
Nichumu Nibebike said:
If you visit Bongo n see the structures under construction you will faint on day one. Now we have more than two 35+ flr structures near completion and the other two with 25+ flr near completion. The two 35+ flr are owned by pension funds while the other two with 25+ flr are owned by a Chinese firm- CRJE in partnerships. In Bongo, we no longer talk about 15-20 flr structure. They are so common.
Derm for example, is erecting 17+ structure along the other with 10+ flrs both nearing completion.
Click to expand...
Kwa hivyo unajaribu kusema Dar ina majengo mengi marefu (both constructed and under-construction) than Nairobi? Tunaeza anza kupambana na facts ukitaka. Lakini Kumbuka UAP towers na Britam towers are some of the tallest fully completed towers in Africa.
 
K

KichwaNgumu254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2017
Messages
1,288
Points
2,000
K

KichwaNgumu254

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 31, 2017
1,288 2,000
Nichumu Nibebike said:
If you visit Bongo n see the structures under construction you will faint on day one. Now we have more than two 35+ flr structures near completion and the other two with 25+ flr near completion. The two 35+ flr are owned by pension funds while the other two with 25+ flr are owned by a Chinese firm- CRJE in partnerships. In Bongo, we no longer talk about 15-20 flr structure. They are so common.
Derm for example, is erecting 17+ structure along the other with 10+ flrs both nearing completion.
Click to expand...
Good for you then. Do your thing and let us do ours then let's meet to compare notes at EAC Summit. Ok? :D:D:D
 
Niksta254

Niksta254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2017
Messages
402
Points
250
Niksta254

Niksta254

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 31, 2017
402 250
Nichumu Nibebike said:
Everything I hear from Kenya is PLAN, PLAN, PLAN. There is no even a single success
story out of those plans.
You Kenyans when will u wake up n stop dreaming?
Click to expand...
Like the Feasibility studies of all your "grand infrastructure projects"... all feasibility studies and how they will remain
 
K

KichwaNgumu254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 31, 2017
Messages
1,288
Points
2,000
K

KichwaNgumu254

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 31, 2017
1,288 2,000
Tony254 said:
Kwa hivyo unajaribu kusema Dar ina majengo mengi marefu (both constructed and under-construction) than Nairobi? Tunaeza anza kupambana na facts ukitaka. Lakini Kumbuka UAP towers na Britam towers are some of the tallest fully completed towers in Africa.
Click to expand...
Lol...that fella used too many words to only point out 4 dwarfs U/C. These Dar people will die on their bile someday
 
saadeque

saadeque

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2015
Messages
1,955
Points
2,000
saadeque

saadeque

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 23, 2015
1,955 2,000
Nichumu Nibebike said:
If you visit Bongo n see the structures under construction you will faint on day one. Now we have more than two 35+ flr structures near completion and the other two with 25+ flr near completion. The two 35+ flr are owned by pension funds while the other two with 25+ flr are owned by a Chinese firm- CRJE in partnerships. In Bongo, we no longer talk about 15-20 flr structure. They are so common.
Derm for example, is erecting 17+ structure along the other with 10+ flrs both nearing completion.
Click to expand...
Yani maneno yote haya naesabu umetaja manne tu peke yake ...avic pekee iko na sita,kuna cbk pension,kuna upperhill chambees,kuna parliament tower kuna pallazo,kuna twin tower za marquis .. Mind you zote over 20 na under construction.sijafika ata robo yani...ongea kitu una uhakika nacho boss usiaibike
 
tuusan

tuusan

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jun 30, 2016
Messages
10,702
Points
2,000
tuusan

tuusan

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 30, 2016
10,702 2,000
Tony254 said:
Kwa hivyo unajaribu kusema Dar ina majengo mengi marefu (both constructed and under-construction) than Nairobi? Tunaeza anza kupambana na facts ukitaka. Lakini Kumbuka UAP towers na Britam towers are some of the tallest fully completed towers in Africa.
Click to expand...
Real scrapers ziko Dar buda,uap old mutual tower haikai chungu kimoja na tpa tower in Dsm city...
britam on the other hand is nothing to PSPF TOWERS. ...
See...MNF towers 30flr each...
PPF tower along Sam nujoma road 37flr,14flr,9flr...
MZIZIMA towers 37flr, 33flr ,morroco square 22flr, 20flr,17flr,13flr....

There is no doubt dar is giving u a run now ...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Geza Ulole Only 1 in 100 firms meets China rules for avocado export Kenyan News and Politics 6
NairobiWalker Tanzania's ground handling firm profits drop by 50% Kenyan News and Politics 6
MK254 Kenyan Firm Shakes Market with Cereal Milk Kenyan News and Politics 14
MK254 Chinese firm buys Kenya’s first Ksh.1.2 billion crude oil Kenyan News and Politics 23
kilam MPs raise their pension cheque by 700 per cent Kenyan News and Politics 0
Similar threads
Only 1 in 100 firms meets China rules for avocado export
Tanzania's ground handling firm profits drop by 50%
Kenyan Firm Shakes Market with Cereal Milk
Chinese firm buys Kenya’s first Ksh.1.2 billion crude oil
MPs raise their pension cheque by 700 per cent

Forum statistics

Threads 1,355,992
Members 518,801
Posts 33,122,901

FOLLOW US

Top