Paul Kagame ashutumu nchi za EAC kwa kuua na kutesa watu wake. Tanzania tusikubali ageuze pori la Burigi malalio yake


Rais Paul Kagame wa Rwanda amezishutumu baadhi ya nchi za Afrika Mashariki kwa kushiriki vitendo vya kuhujumu usalama wa taifa lake na kutekeleza mauaji dhidi ya wanyarwanda wanaotembelea baadhi ya nchi hizo.

MY TAKE
Hawa jamaa wanaingiza mifugo yao kwenye hifadhi ya pori la Burigi huku wakiwa na bunduki. Wakienda kufukuzwa wanawasha mtutu. Nani kawaambia Burigi ipo Rwanda. Eti wakiona watanzania wanawazamisha mto Kagera.

Huyu huyu kagame anamsumbua rais wa Burundi hadi ameshalalamika kwamba Rwanda anakosesha amank Burundi.

Huyu Kagame agongwe. Anatetelesha amani ya Afrika Mashariki

Burundi: Rais Pierre Nkurunziza asema Rwanda imekuwa adui. Aomba kikao cha EAC kujadili mzozo uliopo
Hawa Watusi Jamani!! Kweli TZ Haina Mwenyewe
Mambo usiyokuwa unayajua kwenye chokochoko baina ya Rwanda na Tanzania

----
President Paul Kagame has warned ‘enemies of Rwanda’ that they will be dealt with decisively.

The warning comes at a time the East African region was simmering with tensions.

In a rare appearance in military fatigues on Tuesday, President Kagame, while presiding over the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) drill dubbed “Exercise Hard Punch III” at Gabiro Combat Training Centre in the Eastern Province, said that while Kigali would not attack anybody, the military has the skills and capabilities to deal with the enemy whenever necessary.

“What you have showed us here today is proof of what you can do, what you can use, whenever it is necessary, in real life, not just a training exercise. It is proof of what you are capable of doing to deal with those who provoke Rwanda, those who wish ill to our nation.

“Where can they get us? There is no room for them to succeed with the three characters of courage, determination and the skills which we have within us. We cannot borrow that from anywhere, it is within us,” the Rwandan leader told RDF.
President Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-Chief, reminded the army of the sacrifices they have to make, within the resources of the country.

“You work under the sun, the rain, in the middle of forests and different tough environments, and we ask ourselves whether what we give you is enough. The answer is that it can never be enough because this job goes beyond the individual, it is for the nation,” President Kagame told the soldiers, reminding them that during the liberation struggle in the 90s, they had much less resources but it was the determination that got them through.

“Most of you here are young but we used to go to the battlefield with 10 bullets in our guns. We used to count each bullet. Maybe our enemies had 100 bullets. To win the war, you do not need 100 bullets. When the bullets are done, you are the one left standing to accomplish the mission,” he said.

Show of might

“Every bullet you shoot counts. You don’t miss the target. Every resource you use must accomplish its purposes. We do not have room to be wasteful. We have to deliver results beyond the resources we have. It is a matter of calculating well. It should be in our DNA,” he told the soldiers.

In a show of might, the RDF engaged in a simulation, using different skills and equipment to annihilate an imaginary enemy in the overlooking hills.

President Kagame and other high ranking government officials watched on as the forces bombarded the hill overlooking the grounds where the exercise was held. President Kagame occasionally used binoculars to have a clear view of the activities.

Rwanda accuses Burundi of harbouring elements of the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and other subversive groups plotting to destabilise it. At the same time, Kigali says Uganda facilitates subversive groups, mainly the Rwanda National Congress (RNC) linked to dissident former army Chief of Staff, Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The accusation is one of the reasons that have led to the breakdown of relations between Rwanda and Uganda.

Uncertainty looms

Tensions between Rwanda and Burundi have hit an all-time high following the leaking of a letter last week that Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza wrote to President Yoweri Museveni, openly accusing Kigali of being an enemy of his government.
The Burundian leader accused Rwanda of being behind the 2015 failed coup, harbouring coup plotters and facilitating those wishing to destabilise Burundi. Kigali has persistently denied the accusations and accused Bujumbura of failing to deal with its own crisis.

With elections in the DR Congo slated for December 23, uncertainty looms large in the region as political observers predict volatility, particularly in the conflict-ridden eastern DRC.

Rwanda on Monday said suspected FDLR elements attacked the country from the western border, but the army repulsed them. Four of the attackers were killed in the skirmish, according to the Defence and Military Spokesman, Lt. Col Innocent Munyengango.

Source: Jitters as Kagame fires warning
 
MSELA WA MANZESE said:
Kwa ambao hatujatoka kimaisha mambo kama haya hata hayatuumizi kichwa na akili kwa sababu sisi sio sehemu ya watu wanakula na kufaidi chakula bora

Hivyo tunawaachia wenyewe kwa wenyewe mgombane
Click to expand...
Uko sahihi kabisa!
 
figganigga said:
Rais Paul Kagame wa Rwanda amezishutumu baadhi ya nchi za Afrika Mashariki kwa kushiriki vitendo vya kuhujumu usalama wa taifa lake na kutekeleza mauaji dhidi ya wanyarwanda wanaotembelea baadhi ya nchi hizo.

MY TAKE
Hawa jamaa wanaingiza mifugo yao kwenye hifadhi ya pori la Burigi huku wakiwa na bunduki. Wakienda kufukuzwa wanawasha mtutu. Nani kawaambia Burigi ipo Rwanda. Eti wakiona watanzania wanawazamisha mto Kagera.

Huyu huyu kagame anamsumbua rais wa Burundi hadi ameshalalamika kwamba Rwanda anakosesha amank Burundi.

Buyu Kagame agongwe. Anatelesha amani ya Afrika Mashariki

Burundi: Rais Pierre Nkurunziza asema Rwanda imekuwa adui. Aomba kikao cha EAC kujadili mzozo uliopo - JamiiForums
Hawa Watusi Jamani!! Kweli TZ Haina Mwenyewe - JamiiForums
Mambo usiyokuwa unayajua kwenye chokochoko baina ya Rwanda na Tanzania - JamiiForums
Click to expand...
Acha kutuletea migogoro ya wakati wa Kikwete ufananishe na mahusiano mazuri yaliyopo kwa sasa kati ya Tanzania na Rwanda ndugu. Changamoto nyingi za sasa hazijaanza leo bali ni za tangu miaka ya 1960s huku nyingine zikianza tangu mauaji ya kimbali ya Rwanda ya 1994.
 
kayaman said:
Master mind ukiona analalamika ivo ujue tayari anampango kichwani, anachofanya sasa ni kutafuta justification ya atakachokifanya mbeleni. View attachment 967665
Click to expand...
Ndicho nilichokuwa nataka niandike huyu jamaa bila kuwa na mbinu za kumcontain atazidi kutanua bahima empire yake. What to do tunatakiwa kuwa naye makini sana. Ameona ile ripoti ya EU anataka apenyeze kadhia hii hasa mipakani ionekane pia Tanzania ina harass wahamiaji na wale wanaoingia Tanzania kibiashara wakati tunaenda ktk common market na free movement within EA. Huyu jamaa anatakiwa athibitiwe. He is going loose....
 
Huyu Kagame kuna you tube video anaoneka akiangalia onesho la majeshi yake wakitumia mizinga mipya ya kivita kuteketeza kijiji cha kufikirika. Ni video mpya.

Naamini kuna kitu anajisifu au anajiamini kuwa nacho hivyo anaanza chokochoko akiamini ana uwezo.

Nakumbuka sie tuna zile fighter jet alinunua JK zina uwezo wa kutoka Ngerengere na kufika Kigali ndani ya dk 10 nafkiri.

Tusimlee kama anataka kuja kwetu.
 
figganigga said:
Rais Paul Kagame wa Rwanda amezishutumu baadhi ya nchi za Afrika Mashariki kwa kushiriki vitendo vya kuhujumu usalama wa taifa lake na kutekeleza mauaji dhidi ya wanyarwanda wanaotembelea baadhi ya nchi hizo.

MY TAKE
Hawa jamaa wanaingiza mifugo yao kwenye hifadhi ya pori la Burigi huku wakiwa na bunduki. Wakienda kufukuzwa wanawasha mtutu. Nani kawaambia Burigi ipo Rwanda. Eti wakiona watanzania wanawazamisha mto Kagera.

Huyu huyu kagame anamsumbua rais wa Burundi hadi ameshalalamika kwamba Rwanda anakosesha amank Burundi.

Buyu Kagame agongwe. Anatelesha amani ya Afrika Mashariki

Burundi: Rais Pierre Nkurunziza asema Rwanda imekuwa adui. Aomba kikao cha EAC kujadili mzozo uliopo - JamiiForums
Hawa Watusi Jamani!! Kweli TZ Haina Mwenyewe - JamiiForums
Mambo usiyokuwa unayajua kwenye chokochoko baina ya Rwanda na Tanzania - JamiiForums
Click to expand...
Weka chanzo cha habari mkuu u ni wewe nwenyewe?
 
afnhondya said:
Huyu Kagame kuna you tube video anaoneka akiangalia onesho la majeshi yake wakitumia mizinga mipya ya kivita kuteketeza kijiji cha kufikirika. Ni video mpya.

Naamini kuna kitu anajisifu au anajiamini kuwa nacho hivyo anaanza chokochoko akiamini ana uwezo.

Nakumbuka sie tuna zile fighter jet alinunua JK zina uwezo wa kutoka Ngerengere na kufika Kigali ndani ya dk 10 nafkiri.

Tusimlee kama anataka kuja kwetu.
Click to expand...
Nimeshaadika moyoni kuwa iwapo tunaingia vitani na Rwanda hii itakuwa moja ya sababu yangu Ku saini Jeshi. Wanitrain kidogo, wanipe siraha na kidumu cha maji nikawe gadi ya kwanza Kagera au kule Kanembwa
 
James Comey said:
Nimeshaadika moyoni kuwa iwapo tunaingia vitani na Rwanda hii itakuwa moja ya sababu yangu Ku saini Jeshi. Wanitrain kidogo, wanipe siraha na kidumu cha maji nikawe gadi ya kwanza Kagera au kule Kanembwa
Click to expand...
Tunapozungumzia Patriotism wewe ni Mtanzania wa kupigiwa mfano.

Ingawa siamini kama Kagame shutuma zake anazielekeza kwetu.

Najua kuna mvutano ambao waziwazi Burundi imeilalamikia Rwanda ktk EAC kuvuruga amani ya nchi yake. Kwa statement ya Kagame atakuwa anamjibu Pierre Nkurunzinza.
 
DOUGLAS SALLU said:
Mimi nasema huyu fidodido apigwe tu hakuna jinsi nyingine maana tumechoka sasa na visa vyake.
Click to expand...
mwanafunzi wake atapeleka majeshi kumlinda, na h ivi anajidai ana majeshi bora africa nzima.
 
