Part Time Wordpress Web Developer Wanted

Roles:

Interview the client to Better understand Who they are Who their target market is and What specific problem they are solving.

Better understand Who their target audience is Their specific problems How to position themselves online to be able to solve those problems

Advice on the type of content and images needed for the website Create a simple but clear step by step process of working on the web project Develop a Wordpress template for the Home page and other pages for our client (preferably with elementor page builder) Add content and images and complete the web design process. Create lead capture page(s) for generating leads Optimize for Speed Responsiveness in all devices On Page SEO Deliver the project on time.

Who we are looking for:

Personality:

Hardworking

Self driven

Pay attention to details

Love what they do

Fast learners

Always meet deadlines

Obsessed with growth

Cares a lot about his/her client's success

Skills and Experience:

HTML

CSS

PHP / MySQL (Intermediate or Advanced)

Wordpress Development (3 yrs +)

Speaks and writes fluent English & Swahili

Photoshop (Bonus skill)

Understands Search Engine Optimization

Familiar with Online Sales Funnels and How to Build them.

What you Will Get if Chosen To Join Our Team:

Work at the comfort of your own home: Hate commuting to an office? Great. With us, you don't have to (at least not for now). You can work within your own schedule as long as you meet your deadlines. As you can see this model caters for only self-driven candidates. If that's not you, then please don't apply.



Mentorship from Dr. Said Said on "How to use the internet to grow businesses." You're going to learn a ton from Dr. Said on the topic of digital marketing which will be a huge game changer in creating websites that sell.



Online course scholarships to improve and master your craft [Note: you have to prove that you're willing to learn and grow to get these scholarships].



Potential of high income: If you deliver high quality projects on time, then you have a potential of earning good income.

How to Apply: