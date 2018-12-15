Part Time Wordpress Web Developer Wanted

- Joined
We're looking for a part-time experienced Wordpress Web Developer who would be working from the comfort of their own home to assist us in the extra demand we are getting for our website projects.
- Interview the client to
- Better understand
- Who they are
- Who their target market is and
- What specific problem they are solving.
- Better understand
- Who their target audience is
- Their specific problems
- How to position themselves online to be able to solve those problems
- Advice on the type of content and images needed for the website
- Better understand
- Create a simple but clear step by step process of working on the web project
- Develop a Wordpress template for the Home page and other pages for our client (preferably with elementor page builder)
- Add content and images and complete the web design process.
- Create lead capture page(s) for generating leads
- Optimize for
- Speed
- Responsiveness in all devices
- On Page SEO
- Deliver the project on time.
- Hardworking
- Self driven
- Pay attention to details
- Love what they do
- Fast learners
- Always meet deadlines
- Obsessed with growth
- Cares a lot about his/her client's success
- HTML
- CSS
- PHP / MySQL (Intermediate or Advanced)
- Wordpress Development (3 yrs +)
- Speaks and writes fluent English & Swahili
- Photoshop (Bonus skill)
- Understands Search Engine Optimization
- Familiar with Online Sales Funnels and How to Build them.
- Work at the comfort of your own home: Hate commuting to an office? Great. With us, you don't have to (at least not for now). You can work within your own schedule as long as you meet your deadlines. As you can see this model caters for only self-driven candidates. If that's not you, then please don't apply.
- Mentorship from Dr. Said Said on "How to use the internet to grow businesses." You're going to learn a ton from Dr. Said on the topic of digital marketing which will be a huge game changer in creating websites that sell.
- Online course scholarships to improve and master your craft [Note: you have to prove that you're willing to learn and grow to get these scholarships].
- Potential of high income: If you deliver high quality projects on time, then you have a potential of earning good income.
Fill in the form by going to our website here Wordpress Web Developer Wanted - Online Profits.
If you qualify, we'll do a phone interview to get to know each other better before moving to the next step of the interview process.