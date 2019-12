Part -2:Mauaji ya kikatili kanda ya ziwa

My bro, your info is so short, where is this evil happenings taking place? kanda la ziwa is a very large area, two are these people arrested inside tz territory or inside rwanda territory? and are these jails you are taking abaut in tz or in rwanda? and who is this giving orders from above? is he from tz or rwanda? pls expand your info pls, some of us can do something pls, you cant just kill innocent people like that, some of us here have international connections with international media that can expose these evils, and we can aslo bring these issues to the attention of the UN, waitting to hear from you, barikiwa na mwaka mpya weye baraka tele, na asante kwa kuleta hii taarifa hapa mkuu