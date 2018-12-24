Pamoja na vikwazo vyote lakini,,,,,,,Iran overtake israel in scientific research


Over the last two decades Iran has achieved great milestone in becoming a scientific superpower as its research and development productivity has grown dramatically, surpassing Israel in terms of production of scientific research.
Twenty years ago Israel was leading in scientific research in the Middle East, according to the publication Haaretz.
However, since then Israel has fallen to fourth place, behind Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
According to the publication,
Iran now leads in fields such as physics, biology, chemistry and business administration. In the humanities, culture and art, Israel still maintains the top spot.
© REUTERS / RAHEB HOMAVANDI/FILES
'Sanctions on Iran Had Big Impact on Price, Availability of Oil' – Expert
The data was accumulated without adjustment for population, which means that Iran, with a population of 80 million people, produces more research than Israel, with fewer than 9 million people.
“In 1996, Iranians published only 960 scientific articles compared to about 10,000 by Israelis . Since then, the Iranian figures have climbed to some 41,000 a year, though per capita Israel still publishes more scientific articles than the other countries,” Haaretz reported.
The governments of Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are spending large amounts of money for research and also to develop a better skilled
labor force in their countries.
© AP PHOTO / EBRAHIM NOROOZI
Sanctions Against Tehran Won't Work – Iranian Military Chief of Staff
Every year, Scopus, an academic research portal, catalogs academic papers from every country in the world and publishes rankings based on output. As of 2013, Iran was in 17th place worldwide in terms of overall research production.
According to publication IDG Connect, the Iranian government provides 75% of
science research funding, and it is inter-connected with most levels of both higher education and industry.
Iran’s scientific progress over the past few years has taken place despite severe international sanctions, which make the achievement even more surprising, the publication noted.
If Iran manages to incorporate itself into the world economy, Iran’s scientific industry may leap even further ahead.
 
WENYEWE WANASEMA KAMA IRANI IKIACHIWA BILA YA VIKWAZO NDANI YA MIAKA 20 INAWEZA KUFIKIA LEVEL ZA JAPAN, NI TISHIO KUBWA SANA IKIACHIWA NDIO MAANA WANAIEKEA VIKWAZO, INAFIKIA MPAKA SASA ANATENGENEZA FIGHTER JETS ZAKE MAGARI YA KIVITA YA KISASA YAKE, BALLISTICS ZENYE UWEZO WA KUPIGA MASHARIKIYAKATI NA ULAYA YENYE UWEZO WA KUBEBA VICHWA VYA NUCLEARS, ANA S-300, ANA MIFUMO YAKE YA ANGA YA KUJILINDA MENGI AMBAYO ANAITENGENEZA MWENYEWE, KIUFUPI IRAN KABARIKIWA, TUNGEPIGWA VIKWAZO SISI MWAKA MMOJA TU TUNGEZIDI KUISOMA
 
Ifikie Level Za Japan Kwa Vitu Gani Wanavyozalisha?
 
WANAITWA WENYE AKILI US NA ULAYA WANAWEKA VIKWAZO NA KUPIGA KELELE MIAKA 50 NYUMA WAKIPINGA MAENDELEO YA IRAN, WW ULIEKO MBAGALA UNAULIZA KWA VITU GANI WANAVYOZALISHA, BASI ITAKUA ATA HABARI MKUU HUFATILII , INGIA GOOGLE ALAF ANGALIA IRAN ANA MINERALS GANI AMBAZO ZINAWAUMIZA VICHWA WAZUNGU BUT WW MTZ UNAPINGA
 
Tatizo wakitanua Sana, vita dhidi yaugaidi dunia itafeli hivyo wawe wanarudishwa hivyohivyo ili hawajamaa wakose udhamin
 
Hata Kama Kuna Vitu Wanazalisha, Haimaanishi Kuwa Wangekuwa Kama Japan Kama Wasingekuwa Na Vikwazo. Hiyo Ndio Pont Yangu!
 
The United States has imposed an arms ban and an almost total economic embargo on Iran, which includes sanctions on companies doing business with Iran, a ban on all Iranian-origin imports, sanctions on Iranian financial institutions, and an almost total ban on selling aircraft or repair parts to Iranian aviation companies. A license from the Treasury Department is required to do business with Iran. In June 2011, the United States imposed sanctions against Iran Air and Tidewater Middle East Co. (which runs seven Iranian ports), stating that Iran Air had provided material support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is already subject to UN sanctions, that Tidewater Middle East is owned by the IRGC, and that both have been involved in activities including illegal weapons transportation. The U.S. has also begun to designate a number of senior Iranian officials under the Iranian Human Rights Abuses Sanctions Regulations. On 14 December 2011, the U.S. Department of Treasury designated Hassan Firouzabadi and Abdollah Araqi under this sanctions program. In February 2012 the US froze all property of the Central Bank of Iran and other Iranian financial institutions, as well as that of the Iranian government, within the United States. The American view is that sanctions should target Iran's energy sector that provides about 80% of government revenues, and try to isolate Iran from the international financial system. On 6 February 2013 the United States government blacklisted major Iranian electronics producers, Internet policing agencies, and the state broadcasting authority, in an effort to lessen restrictions of access to information for the general public. The sanctions were imposed to target Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, which is responsible for broadcast policy in Iran and oversees production of Iranian television and radio channels. Also targeted were the "Iranian Cyber Police" and the "Communications Regulatory Authority" which the Treasury Department describes as authorities created three years ago to filter Web sites and monitor Internet behavior, while blocking Web sites deemed objectionable by the Iranian government. Currently, under American sanctions laws, any United States property held by blacklisted companies and individuals is impounded, and are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with American citizens. In January 2015, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee advanced "a bill that would toughen sanctions on Iran if international negotiators fail to reach an agreement on Tehran's nuclear program by the end of June." Haya ndio malalamiko mkuu
 
Sasa Kama Sababu Zipo Wazi Kwanini Wasirudi Kwenye Meza Ya Majadiliano Wakaondolewa Vikwazo. Wameyataka Wenyewe!
 
