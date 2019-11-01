Our Queens existed but the funny thing is our precious lake in Africa is named after Queen Victoria

, also known as Nefertari Meritmut, was an Egyptian queen and the first of the Great Royal Wives of Ramesses the Great. Nefertari means 'beautiful companion' and Meritmut means 'Beloved of [the goddess] Mut'. She is one of the best known Egyptian queens, next to Cleopatra, Nefertiti, and Hatshepsut.was Empress of Ethiopia from 1916 to 1930. The first female head of an internationally recognized country in Africa in the 19th and 20th centuries, and the first empress regnant of the Ethiopianwas the Empress consort of the Ethiopian Empire. She was the wife of Emperor Haile Selassie.