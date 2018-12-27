Orodha ya vitabu nilivosoma 2018

Salaam wanabodi



Wakati mwaka ukielekea Ukingoni yatupasa kumshukuru Mwenyenzi Mungu kwa neema na rehema zake.Ni ukweli kuwa ametubariki kuliko yale tunayostahili



Nawapongeza wale ambao wanatumia muda wao kujisomea,kwenye vitabu kuna maarifa mengi,Natoa rai kwa wale ambao bado hawana utaratibu wa kujisomea kuanza mwaka 2019 kwa kujisomea ili kupata maarifa mapya.



Hii ndio list ya vitabu vyangu ambavyo nimesoma kwa mwaka 2018 pamoja na kusoma nimechambua baadhi,kimsingi uchambuzi ni raha ya ajabu



1.Team of Rivals. by Doris Kearns

2.Rise of IS IS. by David French & Jordan Sekulow

3.Fire & furry. by Michael Woiff

4.Devils Bargain by Joshua Green

5.Behind the presidential curtain.by Noble Marara

6.Leadership in turbulent times by Doris Kearns

7.Red Notice by Bill Browder

8.Third door by Alex Banayan

9.The King of Oil.By Marc Rich

10.Why mars vs Venus Collide by John Gray

11.Venture deals by Brad Feld

12.Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder

13.Black Earth by Timothy Synder

14.Hitler & Stalin by Allan Block

15.The road to Unfreedom by Timothy Synder

16.Fascism a Warning by Madeline Albright

17.Zero to One by Blake Master & Peter Thiel

18.Start with WHY by Simon Sinek

19.The power of Habit by Charles Duhigg

20.The hard thing about Hard Thing by Ben Horowitz

21.Love in the time of Cholera by Gabriela Marquez

22.Water for Elephants by Sara Cruen

23.How to make Impossible Possible