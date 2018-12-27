Orodha ya vitabu nilivosoma 2018


Nanyaro Ephata

Nanyaro Ephata

Nanyaro Ephata

Nanyaro Ephata

Salaam wanabodi

Wakati mwaka ukielekea Ukingoni yatupasa kumshukuru Mwenyenzi Mungu kwa neema na rehema zake.Ni ukweli kuwa ametubariki kuliko yale tunayostahili

Nawapongeza wale ambao wanatumia muda wao kujisomea,kwenye vitabu kuna maarifa mengi,Natoa rai kwa wale ambao bado hawana utaratibu wa kujisomea kuanza mwaka 2019 kwa kujisomea ili kupata maarifa mapya.

Hii ndio list ya vitabu vyangu ambavyo nimesoma kwa mwaka 2018 pamoja na kusoma nimechambua baadhi,kimsingi uchambuzi ni raha ya ajabu

1.Team of Rivals. by Doris Kearns
2.Rise of IS IS. by David French & Jordan Sekulow
3.Fire & furry. by Michael Woiff
4.Devils Bargain by Joshua Green
5.Behind the presidential curtain.by Noble Marara
6.Leadership in turbulent times by Doris Kearns
7.Red Notice by Bill Browder
8.Third door by Alex Banayan
9.The King of Oil.By Marc Rich
10.Why mars vs Venus Collide by John Gray
11.Venture deals by Brad Feld
12.Bloodlands by Timothy Snyder
13.Black Earth by Timothy Synder
14.Hitler & Stalin by Allan Block
15.The road to Unfreedom by Timothy Synder
16.Fascism a Warning by Madeline Albright
17.Zero to One by Blake Master & Peter Thiel
18.Start with WHY by Simon Sinek
19.The power of Habit by Charles Duhigg
20.The hard thing about Hard Thing by Ben Horowitz
21.Love in the time of Cholera by Gabriela Marquez
22.Water for Elephants by Sara Cruen
23.How to make Impossible Possible
 
Azizi Mussa

Azizi Mussa

Azizi Mussa

Mkuu vitabu vya simon sinek ni vizuri ila ukiweza 2019, soma pia vitabu vya Dr. Myles Munroe.

Hautakosa kitu cha kujifunza.
 
