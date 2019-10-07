Only 1.4 million Kenyans have more than sh. 1M in bank accounts

The number of Kenyans with more than Sh100,000 as savings in their bank accounts has dropped for the first time in more than 13 years, reflecting the cash flow problems in an economy plagued by job cuts and modest economic activity.
Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data, set for release next month, is expected to show that savers with more than Sh100,000 in their bank accounts dropped to 1,450,000 last year, down from 1,583,000 in 2017 — the first fall since 2006 when the regulator began making public such deposit data.

Kenyans with Sh100,000 in bank fall to 13-year low

The CBK data offers a sneak peek at Kenya’s growing income inequality problem
Lakini wanasifia idadi ya bilionea wachache na GDP kubwa.
 
Meanwhile, the number of Tanzanians with $1000 in the bank is below 200,000. 😂 😂 😂
LDC problems.
 
Aisee wenye kshs 100,000 ambayo ni kama Tshs 2.2M Kenya ndio wapo wachache hivyo? basi kumbe mimi ni tajiri, maaana kwa Tz watakuwa wachache kuliko hao
 
Pole yao sana...


Cc: mahondaw
 
