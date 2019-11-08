Ongezeko la viwanda Kenya limesababisha mahitaji ya umeme kupitiliza 1,900 megawatt (MW)

Kenya mambo yanaenda, sio mchezo, viwanda vinaibuka kila uchao, mahitaji ya umeme (power demand) yamepitiliza 1,900 megawatt (MW), japo tunao wa kutosha ambao hadi sasa ni 2,819MW
Hii ukilinganisha na majirani zetu Tanzania ambao hutupigia makelele kila wakisimika nguzo ya umeme, ni hatua nzuri, uzalishaji wa umeme kwao ni 1,513 MW na uhitaji wake mwaka juzi ilikua 1051.27 MW
---------------------------------------------

Kenya Power trucks
Kenya Power trucks during the launch of live-line maintenance programme, which is aimed at minimising outages. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya’s maximum power demand has crossed the 1,900 megawatt (MW) mark, signalling increased uptake of electricity in the past one year.
The Ministry of Energy now says peak demand hit 1,912MW this week as more industries gear up to reap from a promotional tariff introduced by the government to promote industrialisation and increased connectivity.
The upshot is that consumers will now buy products that are fairly priced once manufacturers adopt this friendly regime.
Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter said balancing energy demands and installed capacity is critical in power planning and pricing as Kenya moves to retire some expensive thermal power plants while connecting more customers to the grid.
“We have hit 1,912MW and the current installed capacity is 2,819MW. This leaves us with a good reserve margin considering that we have started retiring some thermal plants and we are targeting to attain universal power access by 2022,” Mr Keter told the Nation.

This means idle power has for the first time fallen below the 1,000MW, a key strategy in managing the cost of energy.
Reserve power often takes care of emergency situations such as when several plants are taken off the national grid during maintenance or unforeseen breakdowns hence guarantees quality of power supply.
Too much of it means consumers are billed higher.
Increased demand, therefore, lowers the availability of excess power and has an impact in cutting what consumers part with for idle electricity under the take-or-pay clauses in the energy purchase agreements.
Mr Keter in a July 31 Gazette Notice specified the criteria that would be used to give manufacturers tax reliefs from increased power consumption.
Companies whose overall consumption recorded a four per cent jump from last year are supposed to increase energy use by 10 per cent, raise their capital investment by a similar margin as well as sales to enjoy the full 30 per cent relief based on consumption analysis from 2018.
The rebates through tax relief allow manufacturers who meet the set thresholds to claim a 30 per cent additional cost to their power bills and reduce their tax burdens while filing returns with the Kenya Revenue Authority.
The government has been striving to increase electricity consumption after years of investment in generation and less input into transmission of the same, leading to idle power or use of expensive power sources to meet demand in certain parts of the country locked out of green and cheaper power.
The country’s peak demand remained at about 1,800MW until recently when it hit the 1,880 mark, according to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
The Energy ministry is also banking on lowered tariffs for power imported from Uganda, which fell to Sh10 per unit starting from November 2019, to pass on the cost relief to consumers.


Demand for electricity hits new high on increased connectivity

Peak demand hit 1,912MW this week as firms gear up to reap from a promotional tariff introduced by the government.
Yaani 'power demand' ya nchi ambayo ina eneo kubwa na watu zaidi ya 60million ni 1051Mw tu. Huku Kenya, nchi karibia nusu ya Tz kwa ukubwa, na ya watu 47 million ina demand ya 1912Mw! Alafu utawaona wanakwaya humu wakipiga mayowe na kujipiga vifua, bure kabisa.
 
pingli-nywee said:
Yaani 'power demand' ya nchi ambayo ina eneo kubwa na watu zaidi ya 60million ni 1051Mw tu. Huku Kenya, nchi karibia nusu ya Tz kwa ukubwa, na ya watu 47 million ina demand ya 1912Mw! Alafu utawaona wanakwaya humu wakipiga mayowe na kujipiga vifua, bure kabisa.
Subiri wakamilishe uzinduzi huu hapa watakujibu

 
More will be needed as Industrial parks take shape.More than 100 local and international companies have shown interest in Naivasha industrial park. Once complete the industrial parks might push power consumption to 4000 MW by 2025. Currently 7 industrial parks three of which are GOK driven(Dongo kundu,Naivasha and kisumu) and the rest are private investments are taking shape across the country.
Also kenya will achieve universal access to electricity by december 2022 given the 200,000+ connections per year target given to Kenya power.
 
pingli-nywee said:
Yaani 'power demand' ya nchi ambayo ina eneo kubwa na watu zaidi ya 60million ni 1051Mw tu. Huku Kenya, nchi karibia nusu ya Tz kwa ukubwa, na ya watu 47 million ina demand ya 1912Mw! Alafu utawaona wanakwaya humu wakipiga mayowe na kujipiga vifua, bure kabisa.
Subiri mwakani utajua aujui
 
pingli-nywee said:
Yaani 'power demand' ya nchi ambayo ina eneo kubwa na watu zaidi ya 60million ni 1051Mw tu. Huku Kenya, nchi karibia nusu ya Tz kwa ukubwa, na ya watu 47 million ina demand ya 1912Mw! Alafu utawaona wanakwaya humu wakipiga mayowe na kujipiga vifua, bure kabisa.
Kafrican said:
Swafi sana nilikua nimeanza kua na wasiwasi kwanini demand ya power imekua pale pale kwa miaka mingi, ni vizuri kuona imeongezeka, inamaanisha viwanda vimeamka na vyengine vipya vimeanza kufanya kazi. Signs kama hizi ndo unajua kweli kwamba mambo yanasonga
Mnadanganywa na jubilii hali ni tete Kenya GDP yenu imeshuka nakuwa $68B kutoka $72B
 
Ingawaje umeongea kishabiki sana lakini hii habari binafsi imenshitua na kunisononesha sana na kuona jinsi Africa tulivyo na safari ndefu ya kupiga hatua!

Trust me, lau kama pangetokea mtu wa kunitaka ni-guess power demand kwa Kenya ni ngapi, basi nisingeshusha chini ya 5000MW, kumbe hata total electricity produced haifiki hiyo 5000MW!

Seriously, battle la Tanzania vs Kenya tuweke pembeni lakini kama power demand ya Kenya ambayo ndiyo largest economy in traditional East Africa ni roughly 2000 MW wakati nchi kama South Africa tu, power demand yake ni zaidi ya 30,000 MW na bado SA ni maskini... lini tutafikia kuwa na demand ya 100,000 MW?!
 
Chige said:
Ingawaje umeongea kishabiki sana lakini hii habari binafsi imenshitua na kunisononesha sana na kuona jinsi Africa tulivyo na safari ndefu ya kupiga hatua!

Trust me, lau kama pangetokea mtu wa kunitaka ni-guess power demand kwa Kenya ni ngapi, basi nisingeshusha chini ya 5000MW, kumbe hata total electricity produced haifiki hiyo 5000MW!

Seriously, battle la Tanzania vs Kenya tuweke pembeni lakini kama power demand ya Kenya ambayo ndiyo largest economy in traditional East Africa ni roughly 2000 MW wakati nchi kama South Africa tu, power demand yake ni zaidi ya 30,000 MW na bado SA ni maskini... lini tutafikia kuwa na demand ya 100,000 MW?!
Shangaa na chi ya maziwa na asali kwanza...
Mmebarikiwa karibia kila kitu... si madini, vivutio nk...
Na bado mnakomaa na umaskini km wengine tu
 
