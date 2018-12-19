OFFER PRICES FOR HOLIDAY SEASON


HUAWEI P20 PRO
BLUE GB 128
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,270,000tshs

Lenovo k5
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
13mp
Price: 470,000tshs

BlackBerry priv
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
18mp
Running android
Phone & charger
Price 650,000tshs

Nokia 6
4gb Ram
64gb Rom
16mp
Boxed
Price 600,000tshs

Huawei nexus 6p
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
12mp
Price 450,000tshs

IPHONE XS
GREY GB 256
BRAND NEW
Price 2,400,000tshs

SAMSUNG NOTE 8
BLACK GB 64(Duos )
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,250,000tshs

HUAWEI MATE 20 PRO
BLUE GB 128
BRAND NEW
Price 1,850,000tshs

SAMSUNG S9 PLUS
BLACK GB 128
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,470,000 tshs

IPHONE 8 PLUS
GREY GB 256
CLEAN AS NEW
Price 1,570,000tshs

Free Delivery
0716236066

img-20181219-wa0033-jpeg.972301
20181217_215143-jpeg.972303
20181210_151707-jpeg.972305
20181219_130124-jpeg.972310
20181219_170004-jpeg.972311
img-20181219-wa0037-jpeg.972324
img-20181219-wa0036-jpeg.972325
img-20181219-wa0038-jpeg.972328
 
