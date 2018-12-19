OFFER PRICES FOR HOLIDAY SEASON

G
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2017
- Messages
- 14
- Likes
- 4
- Points
- 5
G
GiftedMan94
Member
Joined Dec 28, 2017
14 4 5
HUAWEI P20 PRO
BLUE GB 128
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,270,000tshs
Lenovo k5
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
13mp
Price: 470,000tshs
BlackBerry priv
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
18mp
Running android
Phone & charger
Price 650,000tshs
Nokia 6
4gb Ram
64gb Rom
16mp
Boxed
Price 600,000tshs
Huawei nexus 6p
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
12mp
Price 450,000tshs
IPHONE XS
GREY GB 256
BRAND NEW
Price 2,400,000tshs
SAMSUNG NOTE 8
BLACK GB 64(Duos )
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,250,000tshs
HUAWEI MATE 20 PRO
BLUE GB 128
BRAND NEW
Price 1,850,000tshs
SAMSUNG S9 PLUS
BLACK GB 128
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,470,000 tshs
IPHONE 8 PLUS
GREY GB 256
CLEAN AS NEW
Price 1,570,000tshs
Free Delivery
0716236066
BLUE GB 128
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,270,000tshs
Lenovo k5
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
13mp
Price: 470,000tshs
BlackBerry priv
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
18mp
Running android
Phone & charger
Price 650,000tshs
Nokia 6
4gb Ram
64gb Rom
16mp
Boxed
Price 600,000tshs
Huawei nexus 6p
3gb Ram
32gb Rom
12mp
Price 450,000tshs
IPHONE XS
GREY GB 256
BRAND NEW
Price 2,400,000tshs
SAMSUNG NOTE 8
BLACK GB 64(Duos )
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,250,000tshs
HUAWEI MATE 20 PRO
BLUE GB 128
BRAND NEW
Price 1,850,000tshs
SAMSUNG S9 PLUS
BLACK GB 128
CLEEN AS NEW
Price 1,470,000 tshs
IPHONE 8 PLUS
GREY GB 256
CLEAN AS NEW
Price 1,570,000tshs
Free Delivery
0716236066