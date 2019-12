Observations zangu baada ya kuimiliki bastola kwa miaka 10

I GAVE YOU POWER- NAS



Damn! Look how muh-fuckers use a nigga

Just use me for whatever the **** they want

I don't get to say shit

Just grab me, just do what the **** they want

Sell me, throw me away

Niggaz just don't give a **** about a nigga like me right?

Like I'm a f... I'm a gun, shit

It's like I'm a motherfuckin gun

I can't believe this shit...

Word up... (word up)

I seen some cold nights and bloody days

They grab and me bullets spray

They use me wrong so I sing this song 'til this day

My body is cold steel for real

I was made to kill, that's why they keep me concealed

Under car seats they sneak me in clubs

Been in the hands of mad thugs

They feed me when they load me with mad slugs

Seventeen precisely, one in my head

They call me Desert Eagle, semi-auto with lead

I'm seven inches four pounds, been through so many towns

Ohio to Little Rock to Canarsie, livin harshly

Beat up and battered, they pull me out

I watch as niggaz scattered, makin me kill

But what I feel it never mattered

When I'm empty I'm quiet, findin myself fiendin to be fired

A broken safety, niggaz place me in shelves

Under beds, so I beg for my next owner to be a thoroughbred

Keep me full up with hollow heads

How you like me now? I go blaow

It's that shit that moves crowds makin every ghetto foul

I might have took your first child

Scarred your life, crippled your style

I gave you power

I made you buck wild

How you like me now? I go blaow

It's that shit that moves crowds makin every ghetto foul

I might have took your first child

Scarred your life, crippled your style

I gave you power

I made you buck wild

Always I'm in some shit, my abdomen is the clip

The barrel is my dick, uncircumcised

Pull my skin back and cock me, I bust off when they unlock me

Results of what happens to niggaz shock me

I see niggaz bleedin runnin from me in fear, stunningly tears

Fall down the eyes of these so-called tough guys, for years

I've been used in robberies, givin niggaz heart to follow me

Placin peoples in graves, funerals made cause I was sprayed

I was laid in a shelf, with a grenade

Met a wrecked-up tech with numbers on his chest that say

Five-two-oh-nine-three-eight-five and zero

Had a serial defaced, hopin one day, police would place

Where he came from, a name or some sort of person to claim him

Tired of murderin, made him wanna be a plain gun

But yo I had some other plans, like the next time the beef is on

I make myself jam right in my owner's hand

How you like me now? I go blaow

It's that shit that moves crowds makin every ghetto foul

I might have took your first child

Scarred your life, crippled your style

I gave you power

I made you buck wild

How you like me now? I go blaow

It's that shit that moves crowds makin every ghetto foul

I might have took your first child

Scarred your life, crippled your style

I gave you power

I made you buck wild

Yo, weeks went by and I'm surprised

Still stuck in the shelf with all the things that an outlaw hides

Besides me it's bullets, two vests and then a nine

There's a grenade in a box, and that tech that kept cryin

Cause he ain't been cleaned in a year, he's rusty as clear

He's bout to fall to pieces, cause of his murder career

Yo, I can hear somebody comin in, open the shelf

His eyes bubblin, he said, "It was on"

I felt his palm troubled him shakin

Somebody stomped him out, his dome was achin

He placed me on his waist, the moment I've been waitin

My creation was for blacks to kill blacks

It's gats like me that accidentally, go off, makin niggaz memories

But this time, it's done intentionally

He walked me outside, saw this cat

Cocked me back, said, "Remember me?"

He pulled the trigger but I held on, it felt wrong

Knowing niggaz is waiting in hell for 'im

He squeezed harder, I didn't budge, sick of the blood

Sick of the thugs, sick of wrath of the, next man's grudge

What the other kid did was pull out, no doubt

A newer me in better shape, before he lit out, he lead the chase

My owner fell to the floor, his wig split so fast

I didn't know he was hit, it's over with

Heard mad niggaz screamin, niggaz runnin, cops is comin

Now I'm happy, until I felt somebody else grab me

Damn