Nyerere was a President, Diplomat, Politician and also a Teacher

Maoism in Tanzania 97
upon key themes of Maoism such as self-reliance, mass politics, and peasant primacy. The discursive circulation of Maoist idioms and concepts among state officials and broader publics in Tanzania during the early postcolonial era was accompanied and enabled by the simultaneous mater- ial circulation of Chinese cultural, political, and economic resources throughout the country. Mao’s Little Red Book was one such resource; in the late 1960s, English and Swahili translations of the text were adver- tised for sale (for the highly affordable price of one shilling) in major Tanzanian newspapers such as The Nationalist,3 and copies of the Quota- tions were stocked at the National Central Library, opened in December 1967.4 The contents of Mao’s Little Red Book embodied China’s innova- tive, unorthodox approach to socialism – an approach that resonated with officials of Tanzania’s ruling political party, TANU, but also captured the attention of young people and intellectuals in cities such as Dar es Salaam.
Given low literacy rates and the poor condition of transportation infrastructure in the countryside, the book itself, as a physical object, was not always – or even often – the vehicle for the spread of Maoist ideas and symbols throughout Tanzania. Instead, the Quotations traveled across radio airwaves to reach rural communities and illiterate urban publics across the country in oral form. Most importantly, the influence of the Chinese socialist model on ujamaa-era Tanzania was entrenched through, and manifested itself in, the circulation of a wide range of people and resources between China and Tanzania from 1964 to 1975. The Chinese–Tanzanian relationship was, importantly, an asymmetrical one; though Tanzanian diplomatic missions and student groups paid multiple visits to the PRC during this period, China flooded Tanzania with teachers, doctors, technological support, monetary aid, cultural productions, and a range of other collaborative and unilateral assistance. Rather than passively absorbing this aid, cultivating a position of eco- nomic and ideological dependency on China, Tanzanian actors imported, incorporated, and transformed these Chinese elements to forge their own project of African socialism.
Background
The United Republic of Tanzania was born in 1964, three years after the former British colony of Tanganyika became a sovereign country, and
3 The Nationalist, the primary newspaper referenced here, was one of four daily newspapers in Tanzania until the press was fully nationalized in 1972. The Nationalist, along with Uhuru, its Swahili-language counterpart, was owned and operated by TANU, the ruling party at the time.
4 “No Censorship of Books in Tanzania,” The Nationalist (December 12, 1967).